Note: Team points in parentheses and average time listed for each school in team standings.

Girls Varsity

Team Standings

1) Denver (36) 21:53

2) Jesup (50) 22:20

3) Dike-New Hartford (60) 22:53

4) Waverly-Shell Rock (64) 22:49

5) Union 25:36

Incomplete Teams: Columbus Catholic, Wapsie Valley

Individual Standings

1) Emma Hoins, W-SR 19:52

2) Amber Homan, Denver 20:29

3) Natalie O’Connor, Jesup 20:53

4) Grace Beck, Denver 20:54

5) Amanda Treptow, Jesup 20:54

6) Taylor Kvale, D-NH 21:40

7) Chloe Ristau, Denver 21:59

8) Mara Moore, Jesup 22:37

9) Alexis Jensen, D-NH 22:41

10) Emily Herbst, Denver 22:53

Boys Varsity

Team Standings

1) Waverly-Shell Rock (24) 18:18

2) Denver (71) 19:04

3) Union (79) 19:17

4) Jesup (82) 19:19

5) Dike-New Hartford (124) 20:21

6) Columbus Catholic (153) 20:56

7) Wapsie Valley (213) 24:28

Individual Standings

1) Lake LeBahn, Union 17:09

2) Andrew Cummer, W-SR 17:23

3) Conlee Lyons, Denver 17:46

4) Logan McCullough, W-SR 18:19

5) Ethyn Chesnut, W-SR 18:21

6) Evan Ellsworth, W-SR 18:41

7) Nick Kepford, W-SR 18:46

8) Lane Hennings, Union 18:47

9) Jez Rodriguez, CC 18:49

10) Kyler Matthias, Denver 18:50

