Note: Team points in parentheses and average time listed for each school in team standings.
Girls Varsity
Team Standings
1) Denver (36) 21:53
2) Jesup (50) 22:20
3) Dike-New Hartford (60) 22:53
4) Waverly-Shell Rock (64) 22:49
5) Union 25:36
Incomplete Teams: Columbus Catholic, Wapsie Valley
Individual Standings
1) Emma Hoins, W-SR 19:52
2) Amber Homan, Denver 20:29
3) Natalie O’Connor, Jesup 20:53
4) Grace Beck, Denver 20:54
5) Amanda Treptow, Jesup 20:54
6) Taylor Kvale, D-NH 21:40
7) Chloe Ristau, Denver 21:59
8) Mara Moore, Jesup 22:37
9) Alexis Jensen, D-NH 22:41
10) Emily Herbst, Denver 22:53
Boys Varsity
Team Standings
1) Waverly-Shell Rock (24) 18:18
2) Denver (71) 19:04
3) Union (79) 19:17
4) Jesup (82) 19:19
5) Dike-New Hartford (124) 20:21
6) Columbus Catholic (153) 20:56
7) Wapsie Valley (213) 24:28
Individual Standings
1) Lake LeBahn, Union 17:09
2) Andrew Cummer, W-SR 17:23
3) Conlee Lyons, Denver 17:46
4) Logan McCullough, W-SR 18:19
5) Ethyn Chesnut, W-SR 18:21
6) Evan Ellsworth, W-SR 18:41
7) Nick Kepford, W-SR 18:46
8) Lane Hennings, Union 18:47
9) Jez Rodriguez, CC 18:49
10) Kyler Matthias, Denver 18:50