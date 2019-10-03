Female Athlete of the Week: Jillian Prouty

Oelwein sophomore Jillian Prouty has been one of the best runners on the girls cross country team this fall, culminating with her personal best finish at last week’s Grundy Center meet.
Prouty ran her personal best time of 24:14, which was good for 37th overall at the Grundy Center meet at Town & Country Golf Course on Sept. 26. It was also the best time for Oelwein.
This is Prouty’s first season running cross country and Oelwein head coach Jason Gearhart said she has been a great addition to the team.
“She participates in track in the spring, so it’s a natural progression to cross country,” Gearhart said. “Jillian has been our No. 1 or No. 2 runner all year. She has consistently made progress throughout the year and last Thursday she ran her personal best. She has demonstrated leadership throughout the season to her teammates.”
Besides cross country; Prouty is also part of Oelwein’s softball and track and field teams.