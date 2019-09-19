Female Athlete of the Week: Sydnie Martin

Wapsie Valley sophomore Sydnie Martin is coming off a strong performance at the Starmont cross country meet on Tuesday, where she finished 21st overall with a team-best time of 22:01.
Wapsie Valley cross country coach Justin Davie said Martin’s toughness is one of her defining characteristics.
“She is willing to work harrd and not back down if it hurts,” Davie said. “She is a much stronger runner than last year and still has room to grow.”
Martin also plays on the Warriors softball and track and field teams. Last spring, she had the school’s top time in the 400-meter dash at 1:03.08.
“She has just scratched the surface on her potential and as she gains more experience, she is only going to get better and better,” Davie said. “We have many great runners in the area and conference as she is right on their heels. Before long, she will be right with them.”