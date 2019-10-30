Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Boys Class 4A

1) Pleasant Valley

2) Dubuque Hempstead

3) WDM Dowling Catholic

4) CR Prairie

5) Cedar Falls

6) Sioux City North

7) Johnston

8) Ames

9) Iowa City West

10) Iowa City Liberty

11) Linn-Mar

12) Southeast Polk

13) Urbandale

14) Waukee

15) CR Kennedy

Boys Class 3A

1) Clear Creek-Amana

2) Carlisle

3) Dallas Center-Grimes

4) Center Point-Urbana

5) Dubuque Wahlert

6) North Polk

7) Gilbert

8) Norwalk

9) Decorah

10) Pella

11) Humboldt

12) Waverly-Shell Rock

13) Marion

14) Atlantic

15) Grinnell

Boys Class 2A

1) Tipton

2) Des Moines Christian

3) Monticello

4) South Hardin

5) Williamsburg

6) Albia

7) Okoboji

8) Davis County

9) Danville-New London

10) Grundy Center

11) North Fayette Valley

12) Camanche

13) GLR/CL

14) Western Christian

15) Treynor

Boys Class 1A

1) Madrid

2) Nodaway Valley

3) Calamus-Wheatland

4) South Winneshiek

5) Earlham

6) Gehlen

7) Pekin

8) West Fork

9) Denver

10) Maquoketa Valley

11) Tri-Center

12) Ogden

13) St. Ansgar

14) Newman Mason City

15) St. Albert Council Bluffs

Girls Class 4A

1) Johnston

2) Dubuque

3) Waukee

4) Linn-Mar

5) Southeast Polk

6) Iowa City

7) Dubuque Hempstead

8) CR Prairie

9) Bettendorf

10) WDM Valley

11) Sioux City East

12) Urbandale

13) WD Epworth

14) Indianola

15) WDM Dowling Catholic

Girls Class 3A

1) Wahlert

2) Ballard

3) DCG

4) Decorah

5) Harlan

6) Solon

7) Charles City

8) Norwalk

9) Center Point-Urbana

10) Spencer

11) Grinnell

12) Heelan

13) Glenwood

14) Pella

15) ADM

Girls Class 2A

1) Williamsburg

2) Mid Prairie Wellman

3) Monticello

4) Unity

5) WC-KP

6) Jesup

7) Starmont

8) Davis County

9) Dike-New Hartford

10) ACGC

11) Cherokee

12) Waukon

13) Tipton

14) Emmetsburg

15) Chariton

Girls Class 1A

1) Logan Magnolia

2) Aplington-Parkersburg

3) Kee

4) Regina

5) AHSTW

6) Denver

7) Hudson

8) Pekin

9) Van Meter

10) Nodaway Valley

11) Manson Northwest Webster

12) St. Edmond Ft. Dodge

13) Prince of Peace Clinton

14) Madrid

15) Sumner-Fredericksburg

Tags