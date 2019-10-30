Boys Class 4A
1) Pleasant Valley
2) Dubuque Hempstead
3) WDM Dowling Catholic
4) CR Prairie
5) Cedar Falls
6) Sioux City North
7) Johnston
8) Ames
9) Iowa City West
10) Iowa City Liberty
11) Linn-Mar
12) Southeast Polk
13) Urbandale
14) Waukee
15) CR Kennedy
Boys Class 3A
1) Clear Creek-Amana
2) Carlisle
3) Dallas Center-Grimes
4) Center Point-Urbana
5) Dubuque Wahlert
6) North Polk
7) Gilbert
8) Norwalk
9) Decorah
10) Pella
11) Humboldt
12) Waverly-Shell Rock
13) Marion
14) Atlantic
15) Grinnell
Boys Class 2A
1) Tipton
2) Des Moines Christian
3) Monticello
4) South Hardin
5) Williamsburg
6) Albia
7) Okoboji
8) Davis County
9) Danville-New London
10) Grundy Center
11) North Fayette Valley
12) Camanche
13) GLR/CL
14) Western Christian
15) Treynor
Boys Class 1A
1) Madrid
2) Nodaway Valley
3) Calamus-Wheatland
4) South Winneshiek
5) Earlham
6) Gehlen
7) Pekin
8) West Fork
9) Denver
10) Maquoketa Valley
11) Tri-Center
12) Ogden
13) St. Ansgar
14) Newman Mason City
15) St. Albert Council Bluffs
Girls Class 4A
1) Johnston
2) Dubuque
3) Waukee
4) Linn-Mar
5) Southeast Polk
6) Iowa City
7) Dubuque Hempstead
8) CR Prairie
9) Bettendorf
10) WDM Valley
11) Sioux City East
12) Urbandale
13) WD Epworth
14) Indianola
15) WDM Dowling Catholic
Girls Class 3A
1) Wahlert
2) Ballard
3) DCG
4) Decorah
5) Harlan
6) Solon
7) Charles City
8) Norwalk
9) Center Point-Urbana
10) Spencer
11) Grinnell
12) Heelan
13) Glenwood
14) Pella
15) ADM
Girls Class 2A
1) Williamsburg
2) Mid Prairie Wellman
3) Monticello
4) Unity
5) WC-KP
6) Jesup
7) Starmont
8) Davis County
9) Dike-New Hartford
10) ACGC
11) Cherokee
12) Waukon
13) Tipton
14) Emmetsburg
15) Chariton
Girls Class 1A
1) Logan Magnolia
2) Aplington-Parkersburg
3) Kee
4) Regina
5) AHSTW
6) Denver
7) Hudson
8) Pekin
9) Van Meter
10) Nodaway Valley
11) Manson Northwest Webster
12) St. Edmond Ft. Dodge
13) Prince of Peace Clinton
14) Madrid
15) Sumner-Fredericksburg