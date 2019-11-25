Tashina (McAllister) Steggall was a star athlete at Oelwein High School a decade ago, and now she is making her mark as the interim head coach for Cornell’s cross country and track and field programs.
Steggall had been an assistant for Cornell’s staff for two years prior to her promotion to interim head coach in July 2019.
“I think it’s a great opportunity and I am very excited about it,” Steggall said. “There are some new challenges and responsibilities as head coach, but I am ready. More ready than what I thought. It was a bit of a shock, but in a good way.”
The Cornell women’s cross country team finished third overall in the Midwest Conference championships, with Caroline Riss, Marissa Czapla and Morgan Barnard each earning All-Conference honors, under Steggall’s first season as head coach.
The Cornell men’s cross country team also finished fifth overall in the Midwest Conference championships this past season, with Aaron Davidson and Evan Mills both earning All-Conference honors.
Steggall said her favorite part of coaching is working with other coaches and student-athletes.
“I went through a program with a coach who truly cared about me and had a positive impact in my life,” Steggall said. “I strive to be more like him and help the student-athletes in all aspects of life. Being a coach is so much more than just teaching skill. There are so many valuable lessons one can learn through a sport as long as a coach teaches those things.”
Prior to coaching at Cornell, she served as an assistant coach for Waverly-Shell Rock in 2015 and an assistant coach at Concordia-Irvine in 2016, where they earned a third-place finish at the PacWest Conference championsips. Steggall earned her master’s degree in coaching and athletic administration from Concordia-Irvine in 2017.
Steggall had a great collegiate career herself at Wartburg College from 2011-14 and was a 14-time NCAA Division III All-American. She was crowned 2014 NCAA indoor champion in the 60-meter hurdles and was voted Central Region Track Athlete of the Year her senior season.
During Steggall’s time at Wartburg, the Knights won four NCAA team championships and eight Iowa Conference team titles. She graduated from Wartburg in 2014 with a bachelor’s degree in biology and minor in psychology.
Steggall said she enjoyed the relationships she built with her fellow teammates and coaches while at Wartburg.
“[My] favorite overall experience was the 2012 indoor nationals at Grinnell,” Steggall said. “It was the first time I became an All-American and the first national team title I was a part of. Being so close to home, most of the team and alumni were able to be there and the atmosphere was like no other.”
During her time at Oelwein High School, Steggall was a two-time state champion in the 400-meter hurdles and also claimed a title in the 100-meter hurdles. She competed three times at the Drake Relays while with the Huskies.
“One memory would be my sophomore year when my mom finally convinced me to run the 400-meter hurdles,” Steggall said. “So, I asked the next day, thinking Coach Harrison would enter me the next week, when in reality he entered me that next meet. I ran them and fell in love.”