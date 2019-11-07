Hyde leads by example for Wapsie cross country

Warriors senior Gavin Hyde was one of the top runners on their cross country team this fall, as well as one of the team’s leaders.
Wapsie Valley cross country coach Justin Davie said he leads by example in practice and meets.
“Over the past four years, Gavin has been the constant of the program,” Davie said. “He has had three coaches in his four years and with his other classmates and peers involved in other activities, it would have been easy for him to not go out. He deserves credit for that. Without his commitment, I’m not sure we would have seen the growth in numbers we had last year across junior and senior high programs.”
Hyde was the top finisher in the North Iowa Cedar League meet in Jesup on Oct. 17, finishing 83rd with a time of 20:57. At the state-qualifying meet at Birdsall Park, he finished 89th overall with a time of 22:00.
Hyde also is part of Wapsie Valley’s track and field team.