Boys Class 4A

1) Dubuque Hempstead

2) WDM Dowling Catholic

3) Sioux City North

4) Pleasant Valley

5) Cedar Falls

6) Ames

7) CR Prairie

8) Johnston

9) Iowa City West

10) Iowa City Liberty

11) Southeast Polk

12) Linn-Mar

13) Waukee

14) Urbandale

15) Iowa City High

Teams to Watch: Ankeny Centennial, CR Kennedy, CR Washington, WD Epworth, WDM Valley

Boys Class 3A

1) Clear Creek-Amana

2) Carlisle

3) Dallas Center-Grimes

4) Norwalk

5) North Polk

6) Gilbert

7) Center Point-Urbana

8) Decorah

9) Dubuque Wahlert

10) Humboldt

11) Pella

12) Marion

13) Lisbon

14) Harlan

15) Waverly-Shell Rock

Teams to Watch: Atlantic, Bondurant-Farrar, Grinnell, LeMars, MOC-Floyd Valley

Boys Class 2A

1) Tipton

2) Des Moines Christian

3) Monticello

4) South Hardin

5) Williamsburg

6) Albia

7) Danville-New London

8) Okoboji

9) Camanche

10) Western Christian

11) Mid-Prairie

12) Davis County

13) Crestwood

14) Central Decatur

15) Grundy Center

Teams to Watch: AC/GC, Jesup, North Fayette Valley, Sioux Center, Union

Boys Class 1A

1) Madrid

2) Earlham

3) Nodaway Valley

4) West Fork

5) Calamus-Wheatland

6) Denver

7) South Winneshiek

8) Pekin

9) Maquoketa Valley

10) Gehlen

11) St. Albert

12) Tri-Center

13) Newman

14) St. Ansgar

15) Ogden

Teams to Watch: Central Springs, Hudson, Sioux Center, St. Edmond, Woodbine

Girls Class 4A

1) Johnston

2) Dubuque

3) Linn-Mar

4) Waukee

5) Southeast Polk

6) Iowa City High

7) CR Prairie

8) Dubuque Hempstead

9) Ankeny Centennial

10) Bettendorf

11) Urbandale

12) WD Epworth

13) Ottumwa

14) DM Roosevelt

15) Iowa City Liberty

Teams to Watch: WDM Dowling, Indianola, Iowa City West, Pleasant Valley, WDM Valley

Girls Class 3A

1) Ballard

2) Wahlert

3) DCG

4) Harlan

5) Decorah

6) Solon

7) Norwalk

8) Heelan

9) Charles City

10) Grinnell

11) Spencer

12) Glenwood

13) North Polk

14) Center Point-Urbana

15) Gilbert

Teams to Watch: Carlisle, Davenport Assumption, Mt. Pleasant, Pella, Winterset

Girls Class 2A

1) Mid Prairie-Wellman

2) Williamsburg

3) WC-KP

4) Monticello

5) Davis County

6) Unity Christian

7) Starmont

8) Jesup

9) ACGC

10) Panorama

11) Dike-New Hartford

12) Emmetsburg

13) Waukon

14) Crestwood

15) Okoboji

Teams to Watch: Charlton, Cherokee, Sibley Ocheydan, Tipton, Western Christian

Girls Class 1A

1) Logan Magnolia

2) Denver

3) Aplington-Parkersburg

4) Kee

5) Regina

6) Pekin

7) Hudson

8) AHSTW

9) Newman

10) Central Elkader

11) St. Edmonds

12) Tri-Center

13) Earlham

14) North Linn

15) Nashua-Plainfield

Teams to Watch: Collin Maxwell, Nodaway Valley, Prince of Peace, South Winneshiek, Van Meter