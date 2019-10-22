Boys Class 4A
1) Dubuque Hempstead
2) WDM Dowling Catholic
3) Sioux City North
4) Pleasant Valley
5) Cedar Falls
6) Ames
7) CR Prairie
8) Johnston
9) Iowa City West
10) Iowa City Liberty
11) Southeast Polk
12) Linn-Mar
13) Waukee
14) Urbandale
15) Iowa City High
Teams to Watch: Ankeny Centennial, CR Kennedy, CR Washington, WD Epworth, WDM Valley
Boys Class 3A
1) Clear Creek-Amana
2) Carlisle
3) Dallas Center-Grimes
4) Norwalk
5) North Polk
6) Gilbert
7) Center Point-Urbana
8) Decorah
9) Dubuque Wahlert
10) Humboldt
11) Pella
12) Marion
13) Lisbon
14) Harlan
15) Waverly-Shell Rock
Teams to Watch: Atlantic, Bondurant-Farrar, Grinnell, LeMars, MOC-Floyd Valley
Boys Class 2A
1) Tipton
2) Des Moines Christian
3) Monticello
4) South Hardin
5) Williamsburg
6) Albia
7) Danville-New London
8) Okoboji
9) Camanche
10) Western Christian
11) Mid-Prairie
12) Davis County
13) Crestwood
14) Central Decatur
15) Grundy Center
Teams to Watch: AC/GC, Jesup, North Fayette Valley, Sioux Center, Union
Boys Class 1A
1) Madrid
2) Earlham
3) Nodaway Valley
4) West Fork
5) Calamus-Wheatland
6) Denver
7) South Winneshiek
8) Pekin
9) Maquoketa Valley
10) Gehlen
11) St. Albert
12) Tri-Center
13) Newman
14) St. Ansgar
15) Ogden
Teams to Watch: Central Springs, Hudson, Sioux Center, St. Edmond, Woodbine
Girls Class 4A
1) Johnston
2) Dubuque
3) Linn-Mar
4) Waukee
5) Southeast Polk
6) Iowa City High
7) CR Prairie
8) Dubuque Hempstead
9) Ankeny Centennial
10) Bettendorf
11) Urbandale
12) WD Epworth
13) Ottumwa
14) DM Roosevelt
15) Iowa City Liberty
Teams to Watch: WDM Dowling, Indianola, Iowa City West, Pleasant Valley, WDM Valley
Girls Class 3A
1) Ballard
2) Wahlert
3) DCG
4) Harlan
5) Decorah
6) Solon
7) Norwalk
8) Heelan
9) Charles City
10) Grinnell
11) Spencer
12) Glenwood
13) North Polk
14) Center Point-Urbana
15) Gilbert
Teams to Watch: Carlisle, Davenport Assumption, Mt. Pleasant, Pella, Winterset
Girls Class 2A
1) Mid Prairie-Wellman
2) Williamsburg
3) WC-KP
4) Monticello
5) Davis County
6) Unity Christian
7) Starmont
8) Jesup
9) ACGC
10) Panorama
11) Dike-New Hartford
12) Emmetsburg
13) Waukon
14) Crestwood
15) Okoboji
Teams to Watch: Charlton, Cherokee, Sibley Ocheydan, Tipton, Western Christian
Girls Class 1A
1) Logan Magnolia
2) Denver
3) Aplington-Parkersburg
4) Kee
5) Regina
6) Pekin
7) Hudson
8) AHSTW
9) Newman
10) Central Elkader
11) St. Edmonds
12) Tri-Center
13) Earlham
14) North Linn
15) Nashua-Plainfield
Teams to Watch: Collin Maxwell, Nodaway Valley, Prince of Peace, South Winneshiek, Van Meter