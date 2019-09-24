DENVER – The Jesup boys and girls cross country teams put up a good showing Monday at the Denver cross country invitational at Willow Run Country Club.
The Jesup girls varsity cross country team finished second overall with an average time of 22:20, right behind first-place Denver.
J-Hawks sophomore Natalie O’Connor finished third overall with a time of 20:53. Amanda Treptow finished fifth at 20:54, Mara Moore finished eighth at 22:37, Marlee Devore finished 16th at 23:34, Grace Thompson finished 18th at 23:39, Sydney Thoma finished 22nd at 24:47 and Alexis Vanderwerf finished 24th at 25:07.
“Our varsity girls ran well tonight placing second to a strong Denver team,” said Jesup cross country coach Nick Green. “Denver and A-P are the two teams we are chasing hard after right now in the conference race. They are both top three teams in Class 1A and strong opponents. We lost out to Denver by 14 points, but are confident we can continue to close the gap.”
The Jesup boys cross country team finished fourth overall with an average time of 19:19, just behind third-place Union, and behind second-place Denver and first-place Waverly-Shell Rock.
J-Hawks sophomore Kile Rottinghaus narrowly missed the top-ten with an 11th place finish at a time of 19:00. Carson Donlea finished 15th at 19:10, Logan Zuck finished 16th at 19:11, Jared Thoma finished 17th at 19:21, Nolan Evans finished 23rd at 19:53, Brady Wilson finished 25th at 20:28 and Heath Wyant finished 33rd at 21:07.
“The boys ran well, but not quite well enough,” Green said. “We got beat out by Denver and Union, two teams I think we could have gotten if we tightened things up on our back end of our group. As the next three weeks progress, we hope to get healthy and keep improving, so that we can have a top-three finish in the conference.”
The Jesup girls JV team finished third out of six teams. Senior Zoe Miller finished first overall with a time of 24:20. Alexis Larson was 15th at 26:35, Maddie Tomson was 16th at 26:42, Leevka Stoffers was 20th at 27:13, Sam Yexley was 24th at 28:42, Haile Davis was 32nd at 31:09 and Grace Distler was 33rd at 31:13.
The Jesup boys JV team finished second out of seven teams. Silas Wehrspan finished ninth overall with a time of 21:00. Casey Alferink was tenth at 21:03, Kyle Wilson was 11th at 21:05, Dawson Dykes was 18th at 21:49, Carter Even was 22nd at 22:09, Jack Thoma was 25th at 22:28 and Jaryd Benson was 27th at 22:39.
In the middle school girls race, Jesup finished first overall. The J-Hawks had three out of the four top finishers with race champion Clare Wright, third-place finisher Mkenzie Wilson and fourth-place finisher Olivia Nesbit.
In the middle school boys race, Jesup finished second overall. The J-Hawks had two top-five finishers with third-place finisher Ayden Gonzalez and fifth-place finisher Nathan Pint.
“I thought we raced very well grades seven through 12,” said green. Our seventh-grader, Clare Wright, won her fourth consecutive race and our middle school girls won the meet, while our middle school boys ran very strong and got second place. In the JV races, we had the JV champ Zoe Miller, who raced fast enough to get back onto varsity next week and Silas Wehrspan on the boys side, who raced to a time fast enough to put him on varsity as well.”
Up next
Jesup will host a meet next Tuesday at Jesup Golf & Country Club. The J-Hawks will compete against Alburnett, Aplington-Parkersburg, Benton, Center Point-Urbana, Central Elkader, Denver, Dike-New Hartford, Don Bosco, Dunkerton, East Buchanan, Edgewood-Colesburg, Grundy Center, Hudson, Independence, Isaac Newton Christian Academy, Kee, Maquoketa Valley, MFL Mar-Mac, New Hampton, Newman Catholic, North Fayette Valley, North Linn, Oelwein, St. Patrick Catholic, Starmont, Tripoli, Union, Wapsie Valley and Waverly-Shell Rock.