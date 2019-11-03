Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Jesup girls finish fourth at state meet

File photo of Jesup sophomore Amanda Treptow, who finished ninth overall at the state meet on Saturday.

 MIKE THOMAS sports@oelweindailyregister.com

FT. DODGE – The Jesup girls cross country meet finished fourth overall at the Class 2A state meet on Saturday in Ft. Dodge.

The J-Hawks had two all-state medalists, sophomores Amanda Treptow and Natalie O’Connor. Treptow finished ninth overall with a time of 19:28 and O’Connor finished 11th with a time of 19:42.

Sophomore Marlle Devore finished 65th with a time of 21:17, senior Grace Thompson finished 83rd with a time of 21:37, junior Mara Moore finished 88th with a time of 21:42, Alexis VanderWerff finished 120th with a time of 22:57 and senior Zoe Miller finished 121st with a time of 23:00.

Jesup was in a tie with ACGC for fourth place. Mid-Prairie Wellman finished first, while Williamsburg and Monticello rounded out the top three.

The J-Hawks had one individual runner compete in the Class 2A boys state race. Sophomore Kile Rottinghaus finished 48th overall with a time of 17:35, which tied a personal best for him.

