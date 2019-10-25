Jesup girls qualify for state meet

DIKE – The Jesup girls cross country team qualified for the state meet at the Dike-New Hartford meet on Thursday, with the boys team just missing out.
“Overall, it was a great night,” said Jesup cross country coach Nick Green. “Dike puts together a great district meet and we had some awesome competition from all around Northeast Iowa at this site.”
The Jesup girls varsity team finished second overall, just behind Monticello, which qualified them for the state meet.
Amanda Treptow placed third with a time of 19:31, Natalie O’Connor placed fifth with a time of 19:55, Grace Thompson placed 17th with a time of 21:16, Marlee Devore placed 19th with a time of 21:29, Mara Moore placed 28th with a time of 22:09, Sydney Thoma placed 34th with a time of 22:30 and Zoe Miller placed 42nd with a time of 22:59.
“Our girls qualifying for the second year in a row was the highlight of the night,” said Green. “This group has made great leaps and bounds in the last three weeks in performances and times and I am excited to see where we can finish at the state meet.”
The Jesup boys varsity team finished fourth overall, just missing out on qualifying for the state meet.
Kile Rottinghaus placed 12th with a time of 17:35, Jared Thoma placed 20th with a time of 17:50, Logan Zuck placed 29th with a time of 18:10, Nolan Evans placed 32nd with a time of 18:17, Brady Wilson placed 33rd with a time of 18:18, Heath Wyant placed 66th with a time of 19:20 and Casey Alferink placed 68th with a time of 19:28.
“Unfortunately, our boys missed qualifying by one spot last night,” said Green. “They ran the best season our boys have had in a long time though. They finished fourth at conference and fourth at districts, just knocking on the door of being a state qualifying team. I think next year, with the pieces we have coming back, this can be a real possibility.”
Rottinghaus qualified as an individual for the state meet at Fort Dodge, making him the first Jesup boys runner in over 20 years to run at state.
The state meet is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 2 in Fort Dodge.