EDGEWOOD – The Jesup girls varsity cross country team placed first in the season-opening Edgewood-Colesburg meet on Tuesday at Woods Edge Golf Course.
The J-Hawks team of Amanda Treptow, Natalie O’Connor, Mara Moore, Marlee Devore, Grace Thompson, Alexis VanderWerf and Zoe Miller finished first with 48 points and an average time of 22:15. Treptow was Jesup’s top individual finisher with a time of 20:50.
Starmont finished second with 60 points and an average time of 22:28; with their team of Kenna Meisgeier, Makenzie Plagman, Kari German, Hannah VanHyfte, Mya Vaske, Madeline Harford and Callan Willie. Meisgeier had the Stars best individual time with 20:20.
Central was third with 74 points and an average time of 23:15. Lansing Kee was fourth with 78 points and an average time of 22:54.
Sumner-Fredericksburg finished fifth with 111 points and an average time of 23:58; with their team of Lilly Mayo, Lillian Sassmann, Erin Peterson, Molly Niewoehner, Natalie Miller, Alexis Franco and Jaden Snyder. Mayo had the Cougars best individual time with 22:29.
“I was pleased with our times,” said S-F cross country coach Linda Wright.
North Fayette Valley finished sixth with 129 points and an average time of 24:28; with their team of Brynn Gamm, Lexi Steffens, Rachael Bushman, Ava Schupbach, Gina Gibson and Taylor Ney. Gamm had the TigerHawks best individual time with 23:15.
“Brynn Gamm led the way with one of our freshman, Alexis Steffens, right on her heels,” said NFV cross country coach Neal Bentley. “That was good to see. Rachael Bushman ran a smart race and we’re excited to see her continue to improve. The rest of our varsity girls had a decent early season outing.”
Beckman Catholic finished seventh with 184 points and an average time of 27:45. Don Bosco and Turkey Valley had incomplete teams and did not place.
Starmont’s Meisgeier had the best individual 5K time of the Ed-Co Invitational with 20:20.