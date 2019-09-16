Jesup “runs well” in Monticello cross country meet

MONTICELLO – The Jesup boys and girls varsity and junior varsity teams competed in the Monticello meet on Saturday, with the goal of getting better for championship season.
“I thought all four of our teams ran well,” said Jesup cross country coach Nick Green. “We had some very strong JV performances this weekend that earned those individuals a spot on the varsity roster this coming week at Starmont and that helps with putting pressure on our top seven.”
The Jesup girls varsity team finished sixth overall in the 5K with 144 points and an average time of 21:46.
J-Hawks sophomore Amanda Treptow finished ninth overall with a time of 20:07, which was the best time for Jesup. Natalie O’Connor was 12th overall at 20:21, Mara Moore was 24th overall at 21:51, Marlee Devore was 44th overall at 22:51, Sydney Thoma was 55th overall at 23:36, Zoe Miller was 56th overall at 23:39 and Grace Thompson was 61st overall at 23:55.
Mid-Prairie finished first overall in the varsity girls 5K run with 52 points and an average time of 19:54. Western Dubuque was second, Center Point-Urbana was third, Monticello was fourth, Davenport Assumption was fifth, Jesup was sixth, Springville was seventh, Tipton was eighth, Anamosa was ninth, North Linn was tenth, Maquoketa Valley was eleventh and Camanche was twelfth. Beckman Catholic, Cascade and Wilton had incomplete teams and did not qualify.
Mid-Prairie senior Marie Hostetler was the first-place finisher with a time of 17:56. Springville senior Emily Staal was second, Center Point-Urbana senior Adrianna Katcher was third, Western Dubuque junior Lauren Klein was fourth and Western Dubuque junior Elly Burds was fifth.
“Our top runners on the girls side, Amanda Treptow and Natalie O’Connor, continue to improve on a strong freshman season; and our boys have been running in an extremely tight pack with spreads of 30 seconds at multiple meets,” Green said. “As long as we keep this momentum going, we could be talking about sending two teams to the state meet.”
The Jesup boys varsity team finished ninth overall in the 5K run with 228 points and an average time of 18:18.
J-Hawks sophomore Logan Zuck had the school’s best individual time at 18:12, which was good for 36th place. Carson Donlea finished 44th overall at 18:32, Brady Wilson finished 46th overall at 18:35, Jared Thoma finished 50th overall at 18:48, Nolan Evans finished 52nd overall at 18:51, Kile Rottinghaus finished 53rd overall at 18:51 and Casey Alferink finished 80th overall at 20:48.
Tipton finished first overall in the varsity boys 5K run with 47 points and an average time of 16:55. Western Dubuque was second, Center Point-Urbana was third, Monticello was fourth, Mid-Prairie was fifth, Camanche was sixth, Maquoketa Valley was seventh, Davenport Assumption was eighth, Jesup was ninth, Cascade was tenth, Anamosa was eleventh, Wilton was twelfth, Clayton Ridge was thirteenth, Springville was fourteenth and Beckman Catholic was fifteenth.
Camanche junior Dylan Darsidan was the first-place finisher with a time of 16:10. Tipton junior Caleb Shumaker was second, Center Point-Urbana junior Luke Post was third, Tipton senior Trent Pelzer was fourth and Center Point-Urbana’s Mason Bach was fifth.
The Jesup boys JV team finished eighth overall in the 5K run with 202 points and an average time of 21:13.
Jesup senior Heath Wyant finished with the JV team’s top time at 19:40, which was good for 16th overall. Kyle Wilson finished 38th overall at 21:11, Silas Wehrspan was 43rd overall at 21:21, Dawson Dykes was 52nd overall at 22:05, Richard Acque was 53rd overall at 22:12, Carter Even was 55th overall at 22:12 and Jarrett Cieslieski was 56th overall at 22:20.
The Jesup girls JV team finished fifth overall in the 5K run with 137 points and an average time of 26:19.
Jesup sophomore Alexis VanderWerf finished with the JV team’s top time at 23:05, which was good for second overall. Alexis Larson finished 29th overall at 26:06, Leevka Stoffers finished 34th overall at 27:18, Eve Close finished 35th overall at 27:20, Maddie Tomson finished 37th overall at 27:42 and Haile Davis finished 47th overall at 32:25.
“The way we raced Saturday, we know we can continue to compete with the top teams in the state,” Green said. “The big thing we will need to work on is putting ourselves in a position to start to beat those teams and not just run alongside them or right behind them. We have one month before championship season and I am confident we can make some great strides in achieving those goals.”
Up next
The J-Hawks will compete at the Starmont meet today, which begins at 4 p.m. Other schools running at the Starmont meet include Alburnett, Aplington-Parkersburg, Beckman Catholic, Center Point-Urbana, Central City, Clayton Ridge, Columbus Catholic, Denver, Don Bosco, Dunkerton, East Buchanan, Edgewood-Colesburg, Hudson, Independence, Isaac Newton Academy, Janesville, MFL Mar-Mac, North Fayette Valley, North Linn, Oelwein, Postville, Springville, Sumner-Fredericksburg, Tripoli, Turkey Valley, Union, Vinton-Shellsburg, Wapsie Valley, Waukon and West Delaware.