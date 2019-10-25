INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Mustangs cross country team hosted a state qualifying meet at Independence Mental Health Institute on Thursday, but failed to qualify for the state meet.
The Independence girls varsity cross country team finished eighth out of 12 teams competing. Sophomore Alyssa Larson had the top finish, placing 31st with a time of 21:53.
The rest of the Mustangs girls varsity finishers included Marleigh Louvar finishing 37th at 22:03, Dakota Whitman finishing 40th at 22:09, Shay Whitman finishing 44th at 22:32, Jadyn Schultz finishing 46th at 22:32, Bella Ressler finishing 50th at 23:03 and Melody Kremer finishing 51st at 23:04.
The Independence boys varsity cross country team finished 12th out of 13 teams competing. Sophomore Cameron Kriens had the top finish, placing 50th with a time of 18:43.
The rest of the Mustangs boys varsity finishers included Robert Hansen finishing 61st at 19:22, Carter Straw finishing 77th at 20:35, Ryan Eddy finishing 80th at 20:40, Alek Gruber finishing 83rd at 20:47, Jake Dinger finishing 84th at 20:50 and Nick Homan finishing 87th at 21:06.