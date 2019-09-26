Male Athlete of the Week: Henry Hayes

Sophomore Henry Hayes has had two straight top-30 finishes in his latest cross country meets for Starmont, finishing 30th in the home meet last week and 19th at the Waukon meet this Tuesday.
Starmont cross country coach Charlie Gruman said Hayes is a great student-athlete.
“He is a well-rounded, respectful young gentleman that works hard and with integrity with everything he does, academically, in sports and within the community,” Gruman said. “Henry helps lead the team by example, pushing to do his best every day.”
Hayes is also part of Starmont’s track and field team. Last season, he had the school’s second-best time in the 400-meter dash (58.99), 1600-meter run (5:16.95) and 3200-meter run (11:36.82). He also had Starmont’s third-best time in the 800-meter run (2:23.32).