Mayo and Judisch top finishers for Cougars at NICL meet

JESUP – The Sumner-Fredericksburg cross country team finished in the middle of the pack at the North Iowa Cedar League meet at Jesup Golf & Country Club Thursday.
“I was pleased with everyone’s performance,” said Cougars cross country coach Linda Wright. “It was a perfect afternoon for cross country.”
The Sumner-Fredericksburg girls varsity team finished seventh overall out of 14 teams in the 5K run. Freshman Lily Mayo had the top finish, coming in 22nd place with a time of 21:33.
The rest of the girls varsity runners competing included Erin Peterson finishing 29th at 22:06, Molly Niewoehner finishing 35th at 22:22, Lillian Sassman finishing 39th at 22:33, Karee Schult finishing 41st at 22:41, Madison Wilkens finishing 57th at 24:02 and Natalie Miller finishing 67th at 24:45.
The Sumner-Fredericksburg boys varsity team finished 10th out of 14 teams in the 5K run. Senior Kason Judisch had the top finish, coming in 24th place with a time of 17:56.
The rest of the boys varsity runners competing included Nate Egan finishing 39th at 18:49, Cael Judisch finishing 43rd at 19:00, Brady Wilkinson finishing 63rd at 19:50, Ethan Boyle finishing 70th at 20:01, Austin Langreck finishing 72nd at 20:05 and James Stimson finishing 87th at 21:13.
The Cougars boys JV team finished 10th overall with Colton Dralle having the top finish in 32nd place. The Cougars girls JV team finished fourth overall with Saela Steege having the top finish in ninth place.