Mayo leads the pack for the Cougars at state

File photo of Lily Mayo. She finished 34th overall with a time of 21:54 at the state meet on Saturday.

 MIKE THOMAS sports@oelweindailyregister.com

FT. DODGE – The Sumner-Fredericksburg girls cross country team finished 13th overall in the Class 1A state meet on Saturday, with freshman Lily Mayo leading the way.

Mayo finished with a time of 21:05, which was good for 34th place out of 139 runners.

Junior Molly Niewoehner finished 53rd with a time of 21:54, sophomore Erin Peterson finished 55th with a time of 22:04, sophomore Lillian Sassman finished 56th with of time of 22:04, junior Karee Schult finished 72nd with a time of 22:46, senior Tiffany Beyer finished 86th with a time of 23:50 and freshman Kelli Dillon finished 92nd with a time of 24:21.

Cougars senior Kason Judisch finished 81st out of 142 runners with a time of 18:08. He qualified as an individual runner after the Sumner-Fredericksburg boys cross country team did not qualify.

“I am extremely pleased with the girl’s performance,” said Sumner-Fred cross country coach Linda Wright. “Many of them ran their season’s best time. Kason also had a solid performance.”

Logan-Magnolia was the first-place school in the girls state Class 1A meet, with Hudson and AHSTW rounding out the top three. Tri-Center junior Peyton Pogge won the race with a time of 18:45.

Madrid was the first-place school in the boys state Class 1A meet, with Nodaway Valley and Calamus-Wheatland rounding out the top three. Nodaway Valley senior Joshua Baudler won the race with a time of 16:11.