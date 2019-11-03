Meisgeier a medalist, Starmont girls finish sixth at state

FT. DODGE – Kenna Meisgeier earned an all-state medal as the Starmont girls cross country team finished sixth overall at the Class 2A state cross country meet on Saturday at Ft. Dodge.
Meisgeier seventh overall with a time of 19:20, which earned her a medal.
Starmont cross country coach Charlie Gruman said the state meet is bittersweet for him since it is the last meet for seniors and he is proud of their accomplishments.
“Some of this years’ seniors have been part of the team since seventh grade, seeing six years in a row of state teams,” Gruman said. “Some helped our schools establish a unified Starmont-West Central team and some are just joining us for the first time this season and fit in as if they have been out for years. All of their contributions are greatly appreciated, and they will be greatly missed.”
Sophomore Makenzie Plagman finished 34th overall with a time of 20:32, sophomore Mya Vaske finished 72nd overall with a time of 21:29, sophomore Raquel Rosburg finished 75th overall with a time of 21:32, senior Hannah VanHyfte finished 85th overall with a time of 21:40, senior Kari German finished 86th overall with a time of 21:41 and junior Madeline Harford finished 116th overall with a time of 22:49.
Plagman and Vaske eclipsed their personal best times by over 20 seconds at the state meet.
Dylan Conner saved his best performance for last, as he ran his personal best time at the state meet his senior year. He finished 41st overall with a time of 17:28 at Ft. Dodge.
“What a bunch of great athletes,” Gruman said. “I am proud of all of the runners, and how they have come together and represent both schools with pride. The runners have all supported each other in and out of practice and many strong bonds have formed within the team.”
This was the first season Starmont competed in the state meet as a Class 2A team. With the combined enrollments of Starmont and West Central, they are one of the smaller 2A schools.
Mid-Prairie Wellman was the winning school in the girls Class 2A meet, with Williamsburg and Monticello rounding out the top three. Mid-Prairie Wellman senior Marie Hostetler finished first with a time of 17:58.