WAUKON – The Starmont cross country team competed in a Tuesday meet at Waukon Golf & Country Club, with their girls team finishing third and their boys team finishing fifth.
The most impressive accomplishment of the day for Starmont was Kenna Meisgeier finishing second overall the girls 5K race with a time of 20:31, only four seconds less than first-place finisher Jalyssa Blazek from Turkey Valley.
The Starmont girls team finished third overall out of 10 teams. Rounding out the Stars top-five finishers outside of Meisgeier, included Makenzie Plagman placing 15th at 23:01, Kari German placing 28th at 23:44, Raquel Rosburg placing 28th at 23:44 and Mya Vaske placing 30th at 23:46.
The Starmont boys team finished fifth overall out of 12 teams. Dylan Conner had the Stars best finish, coming in fifth place with a time of 18:42.
Rounding out the boys varsity top-five were Henry Hayes in 19th place with a time of 19:14. Charlie Sieck in 20th place with a time of 19:18, Braydon Wedo in 76th place with a time of 22:00 and Connor Wittman in 82nd place with a time of 22:13.
Up next
Starmont will compete in the Wartburg College meet in Waverly this Saturday, which begins at 10 a.m.