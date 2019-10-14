TROY MILLS – On a cold, windy day; the Starmont-West Central cross country team competed at the North Linn meet, with Kenna Meisgeier having another big day.
Meisgeier finished third overall in the girls varsity race with a time of 19:26, as Starmont’s girls team finished sixth out of 23 teams.
The rest of the girls varsity team finishers were Makenzie Plagman in 31st place at 21:38, Hannah VanHyfte in 48th place at 22:05, Mya Vaske in 50th place at 22:14, Raquel Rosburg in 52nd place at 22:23, Madeline Harford in 66th place at 23:01 and Callan Willie in 91st place at 25:18.
The Starmont boys varsity team only ran three runners and had an incomplete team.
“Our younger runners need a chance to run in the front of the pack,” said Starmont cross country coach Charlie Gruman. “They continue to work hard but we also want to develop them for the long term.
Dylan Conner had the boys varsity best finish with a time of 17:35, which was good for 16th place. Charlie Sieck finished 41st overall with a time of 18:11 and Henry Hayes finished 54th overall with a time of 18:40.
The top runner for the girls JV team was Avery Lamphier, who finished 13th overall with a time of 24:21. The top runner for the boys JV team was Connor Wittman, who finished 19th overall with a time of 19:39.
The girls junior high team had two medalists in the two-mile race, with Annika Kent-Thomas finishing eighth with a time of 14:29 and Gracie Fletcher finishing 12th with a time of 14:59.
The boys junior high team had one medalist in the two-mile race, with Ian Otdoerfer finishing 12th with a time of 13:04.
North Linn Meet Results
Varsity Girls Team Standings
1) Williamsburg
2) Solon
3) Mt. Pleasant
4) Hudson
5) Regina
6) Starmont
7) Marion
8) Mason City
9) Tipton
10) Cascade
11) North Linn
12) Springville
13) Prince of Peace
14) Grundy Center
15) Independence
16) Washington
Incomplete Teams: Alburnett, Columbus Catholic, Edgewood-Colesburg, Isaac Newton Christian Academy, Maquoketa Valley, Marquette Catholic, Midland
Varsity Girls Top 10 Individual Runners
1) Emily Staal, Springville 18:41
2) Abby Ryon, Mt. Pleasant 19:03
3) Kenna Meisgeier, Starmont 19:26
4) Grace Schaefer, Williamsburg 19:37
5) Kiersten Conway, Solon 19:54
6) Megan Rathjen, Williamsburg 20:07
7) Emma Bock, Solon 20:10
8) Taylor Stahl, Grundy Center 20:13
9) Kendra Eichhorn, Williamsburg 20:13
10) Ruth Jennings, Williamsburg 20:14
Varsity Boys Team Standings
1) Tipton
2) Marion
3) Mason City
4) Williamsburg
5) Maquoketa Valley
6) Solon
7) Grundy Center
8) Cascade
9) Washington
10) Regina
11) Hudson
12) Mt. Pleasant
13) Edgewood-Colesburg
14) Springville
15) Alburnett
16) Midland
Incomplete Teams: Columbus Catholic, Independence, Isaac Newton Christian Academy, Marquette Catholic, North Linn, Prince of Peace, Starmont
Varsity Boys Top 10 Individual Runners
1) Caleb Shumaker, Tipton 16:10
2) Trent Pelzer, Tipton 16:47
3) Jackson Edens, Tipton 16:50
4) Christian Rodriguez, Mason City 16:54
5) Kaiden Royster, Williamsburg 16:59
6) Gabe Hinman, Solon 17:02
7) Sam Hansen, Hudson 17:14
8) Andrew Olseen, Tipton 17:15
9) Evan Horak, Washington 17:17
10) Cody Bohlmann, Tipton 17:21