NFV boys cross country qualifies for state

WEST UNION – North Fayette Valley made an impact at their home state qualifying meet Thursday, with the boys cross country team qualifying for the state meet.
“What an exciting way to wrap up the regular season for the boys squad,” said NFV cross country coach Neal Bentley. “Five of our seven runners set a personal record las night, on a recognized tough course in slightly sloppy and wet conditions and earned second place.”
NFV boys varsity’s second-place finish earns them a trip to the state meet. Ben Miller had the top finish, placing 15th overall with a time of 17:52.
The rest of the boys varsity runners included Davan Crooker placing 18th at 18:00, Nathan Crooker placing 19th at 18:01, Peyton Halverson placing 20th at 18:01, Weller Clark placing 44th at 19:13, Korbin Yauk placing 55th at 19:41 and Nathan Jensen placing 63rd at 20:15.
“As everyone know, a team qualifies when all runners put forth their top effort, and our pack of Peyton Halverson, Davan Crooker and Nathan Crooker all set personal records,” Bentley said. “Of particular note, Ben Miller individually qualifying for 15th place and Weller Clark’s gritty performance running through some significant back spasm pain, qualified the team. Korbin Yauk and Nathan Jensen, our sixth and seventh runners, also set personal records.”
The NFV girls varsity team finished eight overall. Brynn Gamm had the top finish, placing 33rd overall with a time of 23:05.
The rest of the girls varsity runners included Lexi Steffens placing 35th at 23:06, Gina Gibson placing 39th at 23:34, Rachael Bushman placing 45th at 23:56, Ally Schupbach placing 54th at 25:20, Taylor Ney placing 68th at 26:47 and Rachel Everman placing 71st at 26:58.
“The girls finished up their season battling, and it was neat to have them finish their season and career on our home course,” Bentley said. “Brynn and Lexi both placed in the low 30s, with Gina, Ava, Rachel Bushman, Taylor and Rachel Everman completing our squad. A bittersweet moment, seeing some terrific senior leadership of Gina Gibson, Taylor Ney and Mirand Johansen end their season and careers.”
NFV’s boys cross country team will compete at the state meet in Fort Dodge next Saturday.