WAUKON – The North Fayette Valley cross country team ran at Waukon Golf & Country Club on Tuesday, with the boys team finishing third and the girls team finishing seventh.
NFV cross country coach Neal Bentley said it was a good night for a meet.
“A little warmer, windy and humid than we had hoped, but a good hilly course to race on,” Bentley said. “With a few exceptions, our runners posted higher times than the rest of the season, but we expected this due to the course. There were seven really good long uphills over the three-mile course. It’s a terrific workout and you could see that as our runners crossed the finish line.”
The boys team finished third out of 12 teams, with Ben Miller having the top finish by placing 11th overall with a time of 19:03. Rounding out the TigerHawks top five runners were Weller Clark placing 22nd at 19:21, Peyton Halverson placing 23rd at 19:25, Davan Crooker placing 24th at 19:25, Nathan Crooker placing 26th at 19:27.
“The boys team pack continues to look strong,” Bentley said. “Ben Miller took off today and ran a super race, placing 11th, with Weller, Peyton and Davan all placing in the top 25. Also to note, Ryan Wettleson, Nathan Jensen and Jon Starrett all ran personal records at this tough race, providing some excitement for those fellows to see what racing a cool, flat course might be like.”
The girls team finished seventh out of 10 complete teams, with Alexis Steffens having the top finish by placing 45th overall with a time of 24:21. Rounding out the TigerHawks top five runners were Brynn Gamm placing 56th at 25:01, Rachael Bushman placing 61st at 25:24, Gina Gibson placing 62nd at 25:31 and Ava Schupbach placing 76th at 26:36.
“I see the girls team pushing and improving quite a bit, although tonight’s times may not accurately reflect that,” Bentley said. “A 50-second spread separated our one through four runners and that gap has been narrowing recently. Once we get our five and six runners healthy and back on track, I think we may surprise some teams.”
Up next
NFV will compete at the Jesup meet on Tuesday, Oct. 1, which will begin at 4:30 p.m. at Jesup Golf & Country Club. Also competing at the meet will be Alburnett, Aplington-Parkersburg, Benton, Center Point-Urbana, Central Elkader, Denver, Dike-New Hartford, Don Bosco, Dunkerton, East Buchanan, Edgewood-Colesburg, Grundy Center, Hudson, Independence, Isaac Newton Christian Academy, Kee, Maquoketa Valley, MFL Mar-Mac, New Hampton, Newman Catholic, North Linn, Oelwein, St. Patrick Catholic, Starmont, Tripoli, Union, Wapsie Valley and Waverly-Shell Rock.