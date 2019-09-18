NFV has a big night at Starmont Invitational

ARLINGTON – In a race that featured 26 schools, the North Fayette Valley cross country team had an impressive finish.
The NFV boys varsity team finished second overall and the girls varsity team finished 12th overall.
“Starmont was a fun meet to race at,” said NFV cross country coach Neal Bentley. “We got to race against a lot of different teams, some we may see toward the end of the season. We had pretty good times, particularly since we last raced 14 days ago due to our home meet being canceled because of the severe storms.”
The TigerHawks boys varsity team not only finished second overall, five of their runners completed their race in under 19 minutes.
NFV sophomore Ben Miller had the school’s best finish at 17th place, with a time of 18:36. He was closely followed by his teammate, Weller Clark, who finished 18th overall at 18:37. Davan Crooker finished 20th overall at 18:40, Nathan Crooker finished 21st overall at 18:43 Peyton Halverson finished 23rd overall at 18:49, Caleb Zurbriggen finished 62nd overall at 20:14 and Korbin Yauk finished 70th overall at 20:29.
“The boys varsity is probably garnering some attention due to the fact that our scoring runners had a spread of just 13 seconds,” Bentley said. “The dynamic of running in a pack not only looks impressive to other teams, but pushes the runners to improve.”
TigerHawks freshman Lexi Steffens had the girls best time at 23:32, which was good for 43rd place. Gina Gibson was 52nd overall at 23:53, Chapman was 68th overall at 24:40, Rachael Bushman was 76th overall at 24:53, Ava Schupbach was 89th overall at 25:41, Taylor Ney was 104th overall at 27:28 and Rachel Everman was 106th overall at 27:54.
“The girls race was a bit tougher for us,” Bentley said. “We were missing Brynn Gamm due to an illness. While that threw the team off a bit, the girls still ran a tough race. Addison Chapman stepped in to carve a minute off her previous race time, setting a new personal record.”