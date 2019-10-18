GUTTENBERG – The North Fayette Valley cross country team had an impressive day at the Upper Iowa Conference meet at Guttenberg Golf Course on Thursday.
The NFV boys team finished second out of eight teams competing in the 5K run. Sophomore Ben Miller was the TigerHawks top finisher, coming in fifth place with a time of 18:16.
The rest of the boys varsity runners competing included Davan Crooker finishing sixth at 18:18, Nathan Crooker finishing seventh at 18:19, Peyton Halverson finishing ninth at 18:37, Korbin Yauk finishing 23rd at 20:00, Hunter Cummings finishing 24th at 20:29 and Nathan Jensen finishing 25th at 20:42.
“The boys team placed second behind South Winn, just exactly where I thought they would,” said NFV cross country coach Neal Bentley. “It was fun to get our almost-full varsity squad racing back together again, although we missed senior Weller Clark [because] of illness. We had a lot of JV runners and young varsity runners step up and run their personal bests.”
Among the boys runners setting their personal best included Davan Crooker, Nathan Crooker, Ryan Wettleson, Yauk, Jon Starrett, Jensen, Christian McClelland, Connor McMurray and Leo Phan.
The NFV girls team finished fourth out of eight teams in the 5K run. Junior Brynn Gamm was the TigerHawks top finisher, coming in 13th place with a time of 22:47.
The rest of the girls varsity runners competing included Alexis Steffens finishing 14th at 23:01, Gina Gibson finishing 21st at 23:18, Rachael Bushman finishing 25th at 24:06, Ava Schupbach finishing 29th at 24:58, Rachel Everman finishing 33rd at 26:06 and Taylor Ney finishing 36th at 27:08.
“The girls team finished fourth behind Kee, Central and South Winn and they raced to make that happen,” said Bentley. “Brynn Gamm earned All-Conference [honors]. Gina Gibson ran a gritty race, setting a new season-best [time], as did Rachel Everman and Drew Chensvold.”
NFV will race in the state qualifying meet next Thursday, with the time and place to be determined.