Note: Top three team finishers qualify for state meet
Boys Varsity Team Standings
1) Tipton
2) North Fayette Valley
3) Camanche
4) Waukon
5) Crestwood
6) Starmont
7) Bellevue
8) Forest City
9) Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
10) New Hampton
11) Columbus Catholic
12) Osage
13) Oelwein
14) Beckman Catholic
Boys Varsity Top 10 Individual Finishers
1) Caleb Shumaker, Tipton 16:27
2) Brady Griebel, Bellevue 16:36
3) Dylan Darsidan, Camanche 16:44
4) Jackson Edens, Tipton 17:17
5) Bryden Juelsgaard, Crestwood 17:27
6) Trent Pelzer, Tipton 17:27
7) Cody Bohlmann, Tipton 17:29
8) Landan Hill, Tipton 17:32
9) Andrew Olseen, Tipton 17:32
10) Caleb Sledd, Osage 17:34
Girls Varsity Team Standings
1) Starmont
2) Waukon
3) Tipton
4) Crestwood
5) Osage
6) Forest City
7) New Hampton
8) North Fayette Valley
9) Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
10) Beckman Catholic
11) Oelwein
Girls Varsity Top 10 Individual Finishers
1) Kenna Meisgeier, Starmont 19:47
2) Abby Christians, G-H-V 20:40
3) Makenzie Plagman, Starmont 20:57
4) Kallie Wallick, Tipton 21:00
5) Katelyn Benzing, Waukon 21:05
6) Katelyn Johnston, Osage 21:06
7) Alyssa Mente, Tipton 21:13
8) Gabby Williamson, Bellevue 21:25
9) Olivia Ollendick, Crestwood 21:29
10) Regan Griffith, Waukon 21:31