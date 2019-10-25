Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Note: Top three team finishers qualify for state meet

Boys Varsity Team Standings

1) Tipton

2) North Fayette Valley

3) Camanche

4) Waukon

5) Crestwood

6) Starmont

7) Bellevue

8) Forest City

9) Garner-Hayfield-Ventura

10) New Hampton

11) Columbus Catholic

12) Osage

13) Oelwein

14) Beckman Catholic

Boys Varsity Top 10 Individual Finishers

1) Caleb Shumaker, Tipton 16:27

2) Brady Griebel, Bellevue 16:36

3) Dylan Darsidan, Camanche 16:44

4) Jackson Edens, Tipton 17:17

5) Bryden Juelsgaard, Crestwood 17:27

6) Trent Pelzer, Tipton 17:27

7) Cody Bohlmann, Tipton 17:29

8) Landan Hill, Tipton 17:32

9) Andrew Olseen, Tipton 17:32

10) Caleb Sledd, Osage 17:34

Girls Varsity Team Standings

1) Starmont

2) Waukon

3) Tipton

4) Crestwood

5) Osage

6) Forest City

7) New Hampton

8) North Fayette Valley

9) Garner-Hayfield-Ventura

10) Beckman Catholic

11) Oelwein

Girls Varsity Top 10 Individual Finishers

1) Kenna Meisgeier, Starmont 19:47

2) Abby Christians, G-H-V 20:40

3) Makenzie Plagman, Starmont 20:57

4) Kallie Wallick, Tipton 21:00

5) Katelyn Benzing, Waukon 21:05

6) Katelyn Johnston, Osage 21:06

7) Alyssa Mente, Tipton 21:13

8) Gabby Williamson, Bellevue 21:25

9) Olivia Ollendick, Crestwood 21:29

10) Regan Griffith, Waukon 21:31

