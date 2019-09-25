Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

WAUKON – The Oelwein boys cross country team placed seventh at their Tuesday meet at Waukon Golf & Country Club.

The girls varsity team was incomplete with only four runners and did not post a team score. Jillian Prouty finished in 74th place at 26:22, Ally Duffy finished in 79th place at 26:51, Malayna Kiel finished in 106th place at 28:18 and Megan Baerg finished in 159th place at 38:20.

The boys varsity team finished seventh out of 12 teams. Brennan Sauser placed 31st at 19:56, Ray Gearhart placed 34th at 20:04, Brody Rogers placed 75th at 21:56, Austin Wilkes placed 77th at 22:00 and Ryan Rael placed 108th at 23:30, Cole Hamilton placed 109th at 23:30 and Colton Henrichs placed 148th at 26:28.

Up next

Oelwein will compete at the Grundy Center meet today, which begins at 4:30 p.m., at the Town & Country Golf Course in Waukon.

