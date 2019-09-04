Oelwein boys place tenth at home cross country invite

The Oelwein boys varsity cross country team placed tenth overall in the 5K run out of 16 teams Tuesday at their home invitational at Hickory Grove Golf Course.
“Our kids did an outstanding job all night,” said Oelwein cross country coach Jason Gearhart. “We had 32 runners compete last night, which is 50 percent more than last year.”
Decorah came away with a first-place finish with 44 points and an average time of 17:29. Waverly-Shell Rock was second, Center Point-Urbana was third, North Fayette Valley was fourth, Denver was fifth, Jesup was sixth, West Delaware was seventh, Union was eighth, Sumner-Fredericksburg was ninth, Oelwein was tenth, Edgewood-Colesburg was eleventh, Don Bosco was twelfth, Beckman Catholic was thirteenth and Wapsie Valley was fourteenth.
Columbus Catholic and Waukon had incomplete teams and did not qualify for the team standings.
Brady Hogan of Decorah finished first with a time of 16:16. The top five was rounded out with CPU’s Luke Post in second at 16:29, W-SR’s Andrew Cummer in third at 16:41, CPU’s Eli Larson in fourth at 16:54 and Union’s Lake LeBahn in fifth at 16:59.
Brennan Sauser had the top finish for Oelwein at 19:09, which was good for 44th place. Ray Gearhart finished 49th at 19:24, Andrew Rownd finished 66th at 20:31, Brody Rogers finished 73rd at 21:00, Karson Wilkinson finished 74th at 21:01, Cole Hamilton finished 91st at 22:08 and Austin Wilkes finished 97th at 24:36.
Other area results
North Fayette Valley’s Ben Miller finished 19th at 18:12. He was followed by Weller Clark (21st) at 18:14, Nathan Crooker (26th) at 18:22, Davan Crooker (27th) at 18:23, Peyton Halverson (29th) at 18:27, Caleb Zurbriggen (49th) at 19:40 and Trevin Jensen (62nd) at 20:40.
NFV cross country coach Neal Bentley said his top three runners were all putshing for the top spot, with the others closely behind most of the race.
“This crew shaved minutes off their season bests, with Peyton, Nathan, Davan and Caleb all setting personal records,” Bentley said. “We couldn’t have asked more from them in this race.”
Jesup’s Kile Rottinghaus finished 18th at 18:11. He was followed by Logan Zuck (25th) at 18:21, Brady Wilson (32nd) at 18:40, Carson Donlea (33rd) 18:40, Jared Thoma (37th) at 18:57, Nolan Evans (51st) at 19:55 and Heath Wyant (65th) at 20:45.
Sumner-Fredericksburg’s Kason Judisch finished 22nd at 18:15. He was followed by Nate Egan (42nd) at 19:12, Cael Judisch (44th) at 19:14, Brady Wilkinson (58th) at 20:26, Austin Langreck (69th) at 21:03, Colton Dralle (78th) at 21:35 and Ethan Boyle (80th) at 21:38.
Wapsie Valley’s Josiah Rulapaugh finished 72nd at 21:16. He was followed by Gavin Hyde (76th) at 21:24, Garrett Bram (85th) at 22:28, Alex Bryan (91st) at 25:30 and Ronnie Wilcox (92nd) at 25:33.
Oelwein JV and Middle School Boys Results
The Oelwein Middle School boys cross country team finished fourth out of nine team competing in the mile run.
Connal Sauser finished fourth overall at a time of 6:01. He was followed by Christian Latham (12th) at 6:01, Dylan Hamilton (22nd) at 6:37, Corbyn Wagenknect (38th) at 7:13, Landyn Brewer (41st) at 7:26, Lane Reckhemmer (44th) at 7:54 and Malachi Wagenknect (48th) at 8:02.
The Oelwein JV boys cross country team only ran four runners, which was not enough to qualify for a team score. Ryan Rael finished with their best time at 21:42, which was good for 60th place. He was followed by Colton Henrichs (137th) at 23:57, Garret Pates (182nd) at 28:54 and Jacob Dixon (187th) at 30:44.