CHARLES CITY – The Oelwein cross country team competed at the Northeast Iowa Conference meet in Charles City on Tuesday, with Brennan Sauser and Jillian Prouty coming up with the top performances for the Huskies.
Five JV and varsity runners had their best times of the season; including Ally Duffy, Cole Hamilton, Garrett Pates, Andrew Rownd and Karson Wilkinson.
Oelwein cross country coach Jason Gearhart said his runners continue to improve as the season goes on.
“For nearly all of our varsity runners, this was their first NEIC varsity sport of any kind,” Gearhart said. “This confidence does not give an inch; it is highly competitive in all sports. Cross country is no different, the challenge going forward is whether our kids will put in the necessary time to improve and compete going forward and I think they will.”
The boys varsity team finished seventh overall as Brennan Sauser had the best finish in 28th place with a time of 18:23.
Freshman Ray Gearhart had the second-best time for Oelwein’s boys varsity at 18:29, which was good for 29th place. Andrew Rownd finished 40th overall at 19:55, Cole Hamilton finished 45th overall at 20:49, Karson Wilkinson finished 47th overall at 20:59, Austin Wilkes finished 48th overall at 21:02 and Ryan Rael finished 49th overall at 21:03.
The girls varsity team finished seventh overall as Jillian Prouty finished 37th overall with a time of 24:17.
Duffy had the second-best time for Oelwein’s girls varsity at 24:32, which was good for 39th place. Malayna Kiel finished 41st overall at 25:35, Isabella Rael finished 43rd overall at 28:06 and Megan Baerg finished 45th overall at 32:16.
The boys ran four JV runners and the girls ran no JV runners. Garrett Pates finished 94th overall at 23:17, Colton Heinrichs finished 95th overall at 23:20, Joe Kalb finished 103rd overall at 24:17 and Jacob Dixon finished 115th overall at 29:37.
Oelwein only ran three seniors total in Tuesday’s conference meet.
“We ran more underclassmen last night in the varsity races than any other school and we will definitely be more competitive next year,” Gearhart said. “Both the middle school boys and girls capped off successful seasons, and we are looking forward to the eighth-graders joining the varsity teams next year.”
The Oelwein middle school boys team finished in fourth place in the two-mile run. Connal Sauser finished ninth overall at 12:44, Christian Latham finished 10th overall at 12:46, Lane Rechkemmer finished 22nd overall at 13:27, Landyn Brewer finished 26th overall at 13:41, Corbyn Wagenknect finished 32nd overall at 14:06, Dylan Hamilton finished 36th overall at 14:29 and Kenai Moore finished 39th overall at 14:55.
The Oelwein middle school girls team finished in second place in the two-mile run. Maria Rael finished third overall at 13:24, Libby Gearhart finished fourth overall at 13:25, Rachel Rulapaugh finished eighth overall at 13:39, Merissa Rogers finished 13th overall at 13:57, Alexa Berryman finished 20th overall at 14:27, Avarie Rahe finished 29th overall at 15:19 and Claire Prouty finished 39th overall at 15:58.
Up next
Oelwein will compete in the Class 2A district qualifying meet next Thursday.