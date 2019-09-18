Oelwein continues to improve at Starmont Invite

ARLINGTON – The Oelwein cross country team keeps improving with each race as they competed in the Starmont Invitational on Tuesday.
The boys varsity team finished 15th overall out of 26 total teams that competed at Starmont. Brennan Sauser had the top overall time for the Huskies at 19:25, which was good for 38th overall. Andrew Rownd finished 59th overall at 19:59, Ray Gearhart finished 60th overall at 19:59, Karson Wilkinson finished 106th overall at 21:55, Ryan Rael finished 111th overall at 22:13, Austin Wilkes finished 117th overall at 22:33 and Cole Hamilton finished 124th overall at 23:07.
The girls varsity team finished 19th out of 26 total teams that competed. Ally Duffy finished with team-best time of 25:54, which was 94th overall. Jillian Prouty finished 98th overall at 26:10, Malayna Kiel finished 105th overall at 27:43, Isabella Rael finished 111th overall at 28:25 and Megan Baerg finished 121st overall at 33:33.
“Our kids did a nice job in each race,” said Oelwein cross country coach Jason Gearhart. “Brennan Sauser nearly medaled in the boys varsity meet and Brody Rogers nearly medaled in the boys JV race. Our varsity girls team continues to qualify for a team score each meet and our varsity boys [finished] 15th.”
Oelwein did not run a junior varsity girls team and their boys junior varsity team was incomplete. Among boys junior varsity runners, Brody Rogers had the best finish at 42nd place, with a time of 22:22. Garret Pates finished 145th at 28:09 and Jacob Dixon finished 151st at 29:26.
The middle school teams ran a two-mile race, with the girls team finishing third overall and the boys team finishing fourth overall.
Rachel Rulapaugh ran the best time for the middle school girls team at 13:51, which was seventh overall. Merissa Rogers finished 19th overall at 14:44, Libby Gearhart finished 20th overall at 14:49, Alexa Berryman finished 22nd overall at 14:56, Maria Rael finished 25th overall at 15:10, Sydney Rahe finished 67th overall at 18:05 and Claire Prouty finished 68th overall at 18:09.
Christian Latham ran the best time for the middle school boys team at 13:24, which was 15th overall. Connal Sauser finished 19th overall at 13:39, Lane Rechkemmer finished 31st overall at 14:08, Dylan Hamilton finished 49th overall at 14:38, Corbyn Wagenknecht finished 52nd overall at 14:43, Landyn Brewer finished 85th overall at 15:30 and Malachi Wagenknect finished 102nd overall at 17:18.
“Our middle school runners had great success last night,” Gearhart said. “Rachel Rulapaugh, Merissa Rogers, Christian Latham and Conall Sauser all finished in the top 25 runners. We need to continue to improve. Probably need to improve as much mentally as physically at this point.”