Oelwein cross country closes out successful season

WEST UNION – The Oelwein cross country team ran in the state qualifying meet at North Fayette Valley High School on Thursday.
“Our kids continue to improve and closed out a successful season,” said Oelwein cross country coach Jason Gearhart. “We accomplished a lot of our goals for the year, the varsity girls team qualified for a team score in all meets but one.”
The boys varsity team finished 13th out of 14 teams. Ray Gearhart had the top finish, placing 36th with a time of 19:00. Brennan Sauser placed 48th at 19:25, Andrew Rownd placed 71st at 20:44, Karson Wilkinson placed 81st at 21:32, Brody Rogers placed 82nd at 21:37, Cole Hamilton placed 88th at 22:38 and Garret Pates placed 93rd at 23:50.
The girls varsity team finished 11th out of 14 teams. Jillian Prouty had the top finish, placing 50th with a time of 25:22. Ally Duffy placed 54th at 25:49, Malayna Kiel placed 67th at 27:15, Isabella Rael placed 69th at 29:56 and Megan Baerg placed 71st at 33:42.
“The high school boys had more runners than we have had in years,” Gearhart said. “We hope to have more runners next year and our runners who are returning will definitely be improved. Nearly all of our kids are new to this sport and we are looking forward to their progression next year. Tonight, Ray ran one of his best races of the year.”
This was the final race for Baerg, Duffy and Rael; who are all seniors.