Oelwein cross country continues to improve

JESUP – The Oelwein cross country team competed at Jesup Golf & Country Club on Thursday, with boys varsity runner Brennan Sauser having the top finish.
“The kids competed well, it was by far the coolest night we’ve had to run,” said Oelwein cross country coach Jason Gearhart. “Our kids need to realize that conditions are going to be different from meet to meet but can’t allow the conditions to affect them mentally or physically. The kids continue to improve, and I believe they are enjoying the competition of the sport.”
The boys varsity team finished 11th overall out of 22 teams, with Sauser coming in 39th place with a time of 18:28.
Ray Gearhart was Oelwein’s next best finisher in 44th place with a time of 18:43. Andrew Rownd finished 77th at 19:56, Brody Rogers finished 87th at 20:11, Karson Wilkinson finished 115th at 21:38, Cole Hamilton finished 116th at 21:41 and Garrett Pates finished 123rd at 24:25.
The girls varsity team finished 16th overall out of 20 teams, with Jillian Prouty coming in 83rd place with a time of 24:31.
Ally Duffy was the Huskies next best finisher in 88th place with a time of 24:50. Malayna Kiel finished 98th at 26:06, Isabella Rael finished 107th at 28:13 and Megan Baerg finished 112th at 30:52.
The middle school girls team finished second overall out of 19 teams. Rachel Rulapaugh had the best individual finish in sixth place with a time of 9:36.
The middle school boys team finished fifth overall out of 19 teams. Conall Sauser had the best individual finish in 16th place with a time of 9:29.