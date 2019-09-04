Oelwein girls place 14th at home cross country meet

The Oelwein girls varsity team placed 14th at their home invitational 5K run on Tuesday at Hickory Grove Golf Course.
Ally Duffy finished with at the top time for Oelwein at 25:25, which was good for 66th overall. She was followed by Jillian Prouty (76th) at 26:33, Malayna Kiel (81st) at 27:14, Megan Baerg (86th) at 29:38 and Isabella Rael (87th) at 30:12.
“Our varsity girls qualified for a team score, which was the first time in more than 10 years,” said Oelwein cross country coach Jason Gearhart.
Center Point-Urbana came away with a first-place finish with 68 points and an average time of 21:04. Decorah was second, Denver was third, Waukon was fourth, Jesup was fifth, Waverly-Shell Rock was sixth, North Fayette Valley was seventh, Sumner-Fredericksburg was eighth, North Linn was ninth, West Delaware was tenth, Union was eleventh, Wapsie Valley was twelfth, Beckman Catholic was thirteenth and Oelwein was fourteenth.
Don Bosco and Columbus Catholic had incomplete teams and did not qualify for the team standings.
Adrianna Katcher of CPU finished first with a time of 18:56. The top five was rounded out with W-SR’s Emma Hoines in second at 19:12, Denver’s Amber Homan in third at 19:51, Jesup’s Natalie O’Connor in fourth at 20:08 and CPU’s Kay Fett in fifth at 20:09.
Other area results
O’Connor had the top time for Jesup at 20:08, which was fourth overall. She was followed by Amanda Treptow (seventh) at 20:14, Mara Moore (13th) at 21:38, Marlee Devore (32nd) at 22:48, Alexis Vanderwerf (40th) at 23:20, Zoe Miller (47th) at 23:39 and Grace Thompson (51st) at 23:45.
NFV’s Brynn Gamm finished 15th at 21:54. She was followed by Lexi Steffens (31st) at 22:45, Gina Gibson (48th) at 23:41, Rachael Bushman (50th) at 23:44, Ava Schupbach (59th) at 24:29 and Taylor Ney (77th) at 26:37.
NFV cross country coach Neal Bentley said his girls had a terrific outing at Hickory Grove.
“Brynn Gamm led the women’s varsity tonight, placing 16th overall and really ran a smart, focused race,” Bentley said. “Alexis Steffens was right behind her, pushing Brynn throughout most of the race. The rest of the varsity girls ran tough, all setting season best by 45-plus seconds. Particularly gritty racing by Gina Gibson and Brynn Gamm by cutting a minute-plus off their races.”
S-F’s Lily Mayo finished 34th at 22:56. She was followed by Molly Niewoehner (36th) at 23:02, Erin Peterson (42nd) at 23:28, Lillian Sassmann (52nd) at 24:00, Karee Schult (62nd) at 24:43, Natalie Miller (70th) at 25:39 and Kesly Allen (74th) at 26:19.
Wapsie Valley’s Sydnei Martin finished 18th at 22:18. She was followed by Emma Cutsforth (78th) at 26:48, Mary Bodensteiner (80th) at 26:58, Hailey Eitzenhefer (83rd) at 29:01 and Hannah Rulapaugh (85th) at 29:15.
Oelwein Middle School Girls Results
The Oelwein Middle School girls cross country team finished third out of nine teams competing in a mile run.
Rachel Rulapaugh finished fourth overall at a time of 6:09. She was followed by Libby Gearhart (11th) at 6:40, Alexa Berryman (18th) at 6:46, Maria Rael (19th) at 6:46, Merissa Rogers (23rd) at 7:02, Avarie Rahe (36th) at 7:27, Sydney Rahe (43rd) at 7:43, Hannah Patrick (48th) at 7:48 and Claire Prouty (49th) at 7:49.
Oelwein did not run a JV girls cross country team.