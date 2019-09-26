WAUKON – The Oelwein middle school cross country team had an impressive showing at Tuesday’s meet at Waukon Golf and Country Club.
“Our kids competed all night, we continue to improve at each level,” said Oelwein cross country coach Jason Gearhart. “Middle school girls winning the meet was great to see.”
The Oelwein girls middle school team finished first overall with an average time of 1:16. They were followed by Decorah in second, MFL Mar-Mac in third, Waukon in fourth, Central Elkader in fifth, Crestwood in sixth, North Fayette Valley in seventh and Starmont in eighth.
Oelwein eighth-grader Rachel Rulapaugh had the best individual time at 14:06. Maria Rael was fourth, Libby Gearhart was sixth, Merissa Rogers was 17th, Alexa Berryman was 18th, Hannah Patrick was 29th, Claire Prouty was 36th, Avarie Rahe was 44th and Sydney Rahe was 64th.
The Oelwein boys middle school team was fourth out of 13 teams with an average time of 14:23, finishing behind first-place Waukon, second-place Decorah and third-place MFL Mar-Mac.
Oelwein eighth-grader Conall Sauser had the team’s best time at 13:49, which was good for ninth place. Christian Latham was 13th, Lane Rechkemmer was 15th, Landyn Brewer was 23rd, Dylan Hamilton was 37th, Corbyn Wagenknect was 48th, Malachi Wagenknect was 73rd and Kenai Moore was 79th.