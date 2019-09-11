WAVERLY – The Oelwein Huskies cross country team competed in their second meet of the season at the Wartburg College meet on Tuesday.
“Our kids competed well all night, it was a difficult night to run with the heat and humidity,” said Oelwein cross country coach Jason Gearhart. “Times were higher than our previous meet, which was expected with the weather conditions and this course was more challenging with some hills. Very good competition, with many of the top teams in northeast Iowa were represented. The kids keep on improving and I’m excited to watch us compete again on Thursday in West Union.”
Waverly-Shell Rock scores their meets by grade level, instead of by varsity, junior varsity and junior high. Each grade level must have three runners in each race to qualify for a team score.
The Oelwein senior girls were 14th out of 22 teams. Ally Duffy was the Huskies top finisher at 43rd place; with Megan Baerg placing 60th and Isabella Rael placing 61st.
Oelwein only had one senior boy run at the Wartburg College meet and did not qualify as a team. Austin Wilkes finished in 62nd place among seniors.
The Huskies only had one junior boy compete and had no junior girls compete. Karson Wilkinson finished in 58th place among juniors.
The Oelwein sophomore boys finished 11th out of 22 teams with five runners competing. Brennan Sauser placed 23rd, Andrew Rownd placed 26th, Cole Hamilton placed 56th, Brody Rogers placed 66th and Jacob Dixon placed 76th.
Oelwein had two sophomore girls compete, which was one runner shy of qualifying as a team. Jillian Prouty finished 38th overall and Malayna Kiel finished 43rd.
The Oelwein freshman boys also finished 11th out of 22 teams competing. Ray Gearhart finished 12th, Ryan Rael finished 28th and Colton Henrichs finished 64th. No freshman girls competed at the Wartburg College meet.
The Oelwein middle school boys team finished eighth out of 18 teams competing. Conall Sauser placed eighth, Christian Latham placed 33rd, Lane Rechkemmer placed 35th, Landyn Brewer placed 62nd, Corbyn Wagenknecht placed 64th, Dylan Hamilton placed 72nd, Malachi Wagenknecht placed 82nd and Kenai Moore placed 100th.
The Oelwein middle school girls had the best overall finish of any of the Huskies teams; placing third out of 17 teams. Rachel Rulapaugh placed sixth, Libby Gearhart placed 21st, Alexa Berryman placed 28th, Merissa Rogers placed 30th, Maria Rael placed 32nd, Avarie Rahe placed 57th, Hannah Patrick placed 72nd, Sydney Rahe placed 73rd and Claire Prouty placed 81st.
Up next
Oelwein will compete at the North Fayette Valley meet on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. The meet will also feature Central Elkader, Clayton Ridge, Dike-New Hartford, MFL Mar-Mac, Osage, Postville, Starmont and Sumner-Fredericksburg.