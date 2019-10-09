MANCHESTER – The Oelwein cross country team competed in the West Delaware meet held at Hart Ridge Golf Course on Tuesday.
“This was a difficult course with changing elevation throughout,” said Oelwein cross country coach Jason Gearhart. “Highly competitive meet, probably the best collection of runners we have seen all season. Brennan and Ray both ran well, sub-19 minutes. Ally Duffy ran one of her best times as well. Hopefully the weather cooperates for our meet Thursday at New Hampton.”
The Huskies boys varsity team finished 16th out of 23 teams competing. Their top finisher was Brennan Sauser, who finished in 67th place with a time of 18:51.
The rest of the boys varsity finishers were Ray Gearhart in 69th place at 18:56, Brody Rogers in 116th place at 21:37, Karson Wilkinson in 117th place at 21:39, Ryan Rael in 118th place at 21:48, Garret Pates in 131st place at 24:22 and Austin Wilkes in 132nd place at 25:48.
The Huskies girls varsity team finished 17th out of 22 teams competing. Their top finisher was Duffy, who finished in 77th place with a time of 25:07.
The rest of the girls varsity finishers were Jillian Prouty in 80th place at 25:21, Malayna Kiel in 99th place at 27:31, Isabella Rael in 106th place at 31:16 and Megan Baerg in 108th place at 38:07.
Up next
Oelwein will compete at the New Hampton meet today, which will be held at New Hampton Golf & Country Club, starting at 4:15 p.m.