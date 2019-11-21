Starmont senior Graham Schuchmann has been an important part of a successful Stars boys cross country team this past season.
“The last six years have been a roller-coaster for Graham,” said Starmont cross country head coach Charlie Gruman. “He has been a great leader on the team for our younger runners, always being positive and encouraging to the runners at all levels. Graham was an integral part of our 2016 boys state team, and the last two years he has been within one place of earning an individual trip.”
At the Tri-Rivers Conference meet in Springville, Starmont finished third overall out of nine teams. Schuchmann finished 17th overall with a time of 18:53, which was third overall for Stars runners.
At the state qualifying meet at North Fayette Valley, Starmont finished sixth overall out of 16 teams. Schuchmann finished 16th overall with a time of 17:58, just one place shy of qualifying for the state meet.
Schuchmann also is part of Starmont’s track and field and basketball teams.