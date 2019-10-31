Saturday is the big day for lowa High School cross country runners, as several local schools and runners will compete at Fort Dodge.
The Starmont girls cross country team of Kari German, Madeline Harford, Kenna Meisgeier, Makenzie Plagman, Raquel Rosburg, Hannah Van Hyfte and Mya Vaske will compete at 1 p.m. in the girls Class 2A race.
Starmont will be joined by Jesup in the 1 p.m. Class 2A race. The J-Hawks girls cross country team consists of Marlee Devore, Zoe Miller, Mara Moore, Natalie O’Connor, Grace Thompson, Amanda Treptow and Alexis VanderWerff.
North Fayette Valley’s boys cross country team will compete in the Class 2A race at 1:30 p.m. The TigerHawks team consists of Weller Clark, Davan Crooker, Nathan Crooker, Peyton Halverson, Nathan Jensen, Ben Miller and Korbin Yauk.
Also racing in the boys cross country Class 2A race at 1:30 p.m. are two local individual runners; Starmont’s Dylan Conner and Jesup’s Kile Rottinghaus.
The Sumner-Fredericksburg girls cross country team will compete in the Class 1A girls race at 2 p.m. The Cougars team consists of Tiffany Beyer, Keli Dillon, Lily Mayo, Molly Niewoehner, Erin Peterson, Lillian Sassman and Karee Schult.
Sumner-Fredericksburg also qualified one individual boys runner, Kason Judisch. Judisch will compete in the Class 1A boys race at 2:30 p.m.