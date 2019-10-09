Several NFV runners set personal records at West Delaware

MANCHESTER – The North Fayette Valley cross country team ran in the West Delaware Invitational held at Hart Ridge Golf Course on Tuesday, with several runners posting personal best times.
“We had a number of our younger runners stepping up and either setting personal records tonight or coming within single seconds of matching personal records, which is a terrific sign for a young team,” said NFV cross country coach Neal Bentley. “Both teams had new runners running varsity, as we had two new runners from both boys and girls varsity resting or recovering from illness and lingering nagging injuries.”
The TigerHawks girls varsity team finished 12th overall out of 23 teams competing. Brynn Gamm was their top finisher, coming in 33rd place with a time of 22:44.
The rest of the NFV girls varsity finishers were Lexi Steffens in 36th place at 22:48, Rachael Bushman in 66th place at 24:19, Taylor Ney in 92nd place at 26:00, Rachel Everman in 96th place at 26:26 and Miranda Johansen in 105th place at 30:32.
The TigerHawks boys varsity team finished 14th overall out of 22 teams competing. Peyton Halverson was their top finisher, coming in 56th place with a time of 18:39.
The rest of the NFV boys varsity finishers were Nathan Crooker in 57th place at 18:39, Weller Clark in 82nd place at 19:32, Korbin Yauk in 94th place at 20:07, Caleb Zurbriggen in 106th place at 20:48, Trevin Jensen in 108th place at 21:09 and Nathan Jensen in 111th place at 21:19.
Up next
NFV will compete in the conference meet at Guttenberg Golf and Country Club on Thursday, Oct. 17, which begins at 4 p.m.