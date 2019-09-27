GRUNDY CENTER – The Oelwein cross country team competed in the Spartan Invitational at Grundy Center Town and Country Golf Course, with several runners coming though with personal best times.
“Our kids competed all night, a lot of kids achieved personal best times,” said Oelwein cross country coach Jason Gearhart. “We were missing three varsity boys runners tonight, but had a few JV runners step up and fill the void. Our varsity girls ran much better than Tuesday.”
The boys varsity team finished tenth out of 14 teams competing in the 5K race. Brennan Sauser had the Huskies best time at 17:59, which was good for 29th place.
Ray Gearhart was in 35th place at 18:09, Brody Rogers was in 50th place at 19:15, Austin Wilkes was in 64th place at 19:58, Ryan Rael was in 72nd place at 20:11, Colton Heinrichs was in 84th place at 22:20 and Cole Hamilton was in 87th place at 25:30.
The girls varsity team finished tenth out of 14 teams competing in the 5K race. Jillian Prouty had the Huskies best time at 24:14, which was good for 37th place.
Ally Duffy was in 45th place at 24:36, Malayna Kiel was in 50th place at 25:02, Isabella Rael was in 61st place at 27:42 and Megan Baerg was in 65th place at 31:34.
The middle school boys team finished third out of seven complete teams and six incomplete teams in the two-mile race. Conall Sauser had Oelwein’s best time at 13:59, which was good for seventh place.
Christian Latham finished 10th at 14:11, Lane Rechkemmer finished 14th at 14:40, Landyn Brewer finished 21st at 15:15, Malachi Wagenknect finished 39th at 17:54 and Kenai Moore finished 40th at 17:57.
The middle school girls team finished first out of five complete teams and eight incomplete teams in the two-mile run. Rachel Rulapaugh had Oelwein’s best time at 14:34, which was good for second place.
Maria Rael finished fifth at 15:13, Merissa Rogers finished sixth at 15:31, Libby Gearhart finished seventh at 15:33, Alexa Berryman finished 12th at 16:02, Hannah Patrick finished 16th at 16:22 and Claire Prouty finished 21st at 17:07.
“The middle school girls won their second consecutive meet and the middle school boys finished great as well,” Gearhart said.
Up next
The Huskies will compete at the J-Hawks Invitational at Jesup Golf Club & Country Club on Tuesday at 4:15 p.m.