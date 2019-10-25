Starmont girls cross country qualifies for state meet

WEST UNION – It was a big day for Starmont’s cross country team at the state qualifying meet at North Fayette Valley High School on Thursday, as the girls team qualified for state.
The girls varsity team finished in first place, which put them in the state meet at Fort Dodge. Kenna Meisgeier finished first overall with a time of 19:47, which was nearly a minute faster than the second-place finisher.
The rest of the Starmont girls finishers included Makenzie Plagman in third place at 20:57, Kari German in 11th place at 21:32, Hannah VanHyfte in 16th place at 21:54, Mya Vaske in 19th place at 22:07, Raquel Rosburg in 21st place at 22:13 and Madeline Harford in 34th place at 23:05.
The boys varsity team finished in sixth place. Dylan Conner was Starmont’s top finisher, placing 13th with a time of 17:47, which qualified him for the state meet.
The rest of the Starmont boys finishers included Graham Schuchmann in 16th place at 17:58, Charlie Sieck in 24th place at 18:12, Henry Hayes in 35th place at 18:59, Connor Wittman in 58th place at 19:47, Braydon Wedo in 68th place at 20:38 and Elijah Moore in 87th place at 22:30.