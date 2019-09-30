WAVERLY – The Starmont-West Central cross country team competed at the Steve Johnson Invitational meet at Wartburg College on Saturday, with the girls varsity team finishing ninth overall.
The Stars girls varsity team finished ninth out of 22 complete teams, plus two incomplete teams. Junior Kenna Meisgeier finished seventh overall with a time of 19:29, breaking a school record she had previously set.
“Kenna is beginning to race like a top-tier runner, her off-season work is paying off,” said Starmont cross country coach Charlie Gruman.
The rest of the Starmont girls varsity finishers include Makenzie Plagman in 55th place at 21:13, Kari German in 56th place at 21:14, Mya Vaske in 81st place at 22:05, Hannah VanHyfte in 86th place at 22:14, Madeline Harford in 97th place at 22:41, Raquel Rosburg in 106th place at 22:51 and Callan Willie in 134th place at 24:11. Plagman, German and Vaske all had personal bests in Saturday’s meet.
The Starmont boys varsity team finished 18th out of 23 complete teams and two incomplete teams.
Senior Dylan Conner had the best time of 17:47, which was good for 60th place. Graham Schuchmann placed 92nd at 18:31, Charlie Sieck placed 93rd at 18:34, Henry Hayes placed 106th at 19:00, Connor Wittman placed 130th at 19:48 and Braydon Wedo placed 143rd at 20:21. Wedo set a personal best time in Saturday’s race.
“The boys continue to improve and push together,” Gruman said. “They are looking to all get healthy in the next few weeks, with some big end-of-season goals.”
Onalaska was the top girls varsity team and Sioux City North was the boys varsity top team.
Avery Lamphier had the best time for the girls JV team at 23:44, which was good for eighth place. Aidan Edaburn had the best time for the boys JV team at 20:55, which was good for 38th place.