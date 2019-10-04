JESUP – Starmont had a big day at the Jesup cross country meet at Jesup Golf & Country Club on Thursday, with both varsity teams finishing in the top-six.
“Both girls and boys teams ran really well,” said Starmont cross country coach Charlie Gruman. “I was surprised the course was in really good shape and many of the kids had their season-best times. Both groups continue to race well as a team, instead of racing as individuals. Our JV runners ran exceptionally well, they continue to push down their times and show a lot of improvement every day.”
The girls varsity team finished second overall, right behind Denver. Junior Kenna Meisgeier had Starmont’s top finish, coming in third with a time of 19:34.
Sophomore Makenzie Plagman finished 22nd overall with a time of 21:14. Kari German finished 25th at 21:23, Raquel Rosburg finished 28th at 21:34, Mya Vaske finished 39th at 21:51, Hannah VanHyfte finished 43rd at 22:03 and Madeline Harford finished 64th at 23:03.
The boys varsity team finished sixth overall. Senior Dylan Conner had Starmont’s top finish, coming in 13th place with a time of 17:47.
Freshman Charlie Sieck finished 24th overall with a time of 18:03. Graham Schuchmann finished 25th at 18:03, Henry Hayes finished 48th at 18:55, Connor Wittman finished 64th at 19:24 and Braydon Wedo finished 74th at 19:49.
Starmont’s girls JV team finished fifth out of nine teams, with Callan Willie placing fifth overall with a time of 23:42.
Starmont’s boys JV team finished 10th overall out of 11 teams, with Aidan Edaburn placing 17th overall with a time of 20:00.