SPRINGVILLE – The Starmont girls varsity cross country team finished first and the boys varsity team finished third at the Tri-Rivers Conference meet at Springville High School on Thursday.
Starmont cross country coach Charlie Gruman said his team had a good meet on Thursday, as five varsity girls earned All-Conference honors.
“The girls have been running from the front all season and continue to race with the top teams in the state,” Gruman said. “The boys team is quietly improving, finishing third behind two ranked 1A teams, with two All-Conference individuals.”
The girls varsity team finished first out of seven complete teams and four incomplete teams in the 5K run. Junior Kenna Meisgeier had the Stars top finish, coming in second place with a time of 19:52.
The rest of the girls varsity runners competing included Makenzie Plagman finishing fourth at 21:17, Hannah VanHyfte finishing ninth at 22:10, Mya Vaske finishing 13th at 22:28, Rachel Rosburg finishing 15th at 22:42, Madeline Harford finishing 21st at 23:24 and Callan Willie finishing 25th at 24:22.
The boys varsity team finished third out of nine complete teams and three incomplete teams in the 5K run. Freshman Charlie Sieck had the Stars top finish, coming in 13th place with a time of 18:30.
The rest of the boys varsity runners competing included Dylan Conner finishing 14th at 18:47, Graham Schuchmann finishing 16th at 18:53, Henry Hayes finishing 17th at 18:58, Connor Wittman finishing 28th at 19:59, Braydon Wedo finishing 35th at 20:44 and Owen Rosburg finishing 49th at 23:29.
The JV girls team finished first, with Avery Lamphier having the top finish in first place with a time of 24:21. The JV boys team finished second, with Aidan Edaburn having the top finish in third place with a time of 21:17.
The middle school boys team finished fifth in the two-mile run, with Ian Otdoerfer having the top finish in fourth place with a time of 13:00. The middle school girls team finished second, with Annika Kent-Thomas having the top finish in eighth place with a time of 14:43.