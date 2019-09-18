Starmont has impressive showing at home meet

ARLINGTON – Both the Starmont girls and boys varsity cross country teams did well at their home meet on Tuesday; with the girls team finishing fourth and the boys team finishing seventh.
“Overall, a great day for the Starmont and West Central [combined] team,” said Starmont cross country coach Charlie Gruman. “Many personal bests [were set].”
Stars junior Kenna Meisgeier set a school 5K record with her time of 20:08, which was good for fourth overall in the girls varsity meet.
Starmont sophomore Makenzie Plagman finished 23rd overall with a time of 22:26, Mya Vaske was 31st overall at 22:59, Kari German was 34th overall at 23:10, Hannah VanHyfte was 41st overall at 23:26, Madeline Harford was 58th overall at 24:08 and Raquel Rosburg was 66th overall at 24:35.
Sophomore Dylan Connor had the best finish for Starmont boys varsity with his time of 18:20, which was tenth overall. Henry Hayes finished 30th overall at 19:03, Charlie Sieck was 65th overall at 20:21, Connor Wittman was 78th overall at 20:46, Braydon Wedo was 81st overall at 20:51, Elijah Moore was 130th overall at 23:39 and Owen Rosburg was 131st overall at 23:40.
“The girls varsity was very competitive with all of the area ranked teams and individuals,” Gruman said. “The boys placed seventh overall, with one senior, two sophomores and four freshmen. Very respectable.”