Starmont places both teams in top five at Wolverine Invitational

DIKE – The Starmont cross country team had both varsity squads finish in fifth place at the Wolverine Invitational at Fox Ridge Golf Course Tuesday.
The Stars girls varsity team finished fifth overall, right behind fourth-place Hudson. Junior Kenna Meisgeier finished fourth overall with a time of 19:10.
The rest of the girls varsity finishers were Makenzie Plagman in 26th place at 21:09, Kari German in 27th place at 21:11, Mya Vaske in 43rd place at 21:49, Raquel Rosburg in 44th place at 21:56, Hannah VanHyfte in 52nd place at 22:14 and Madeline Harford in 58th place at 22:25.
“Fifth place overall was a decent showing, but the girls are striving for bigger goals,” said Starmont cross country coach Charlie Gruman. “Several top ranked 1A, 2A and 3A teams were in the field and the girls want to compete at that level. Kenna Meisgeier continued to reset the school record with a time of 19:10, while four other teammates had season-best times.”
The Starmont boys varsity team finished fifth overall, right ahead of sixth-place Benton. Senior Dylan Conner finished 11th overall with a time of 17:33.
The rest of the boys varsity finishers were Charlie Sieck in 21st place at 17:56, Henry Hayes in 41st place at 18:28, Graham Schuchmann in 47th place at 18:42, Connor Wittman in 83rd place at 19:38, Braydon Wedo in 84th place at 19:41 and Elijah Moore in 131st place at 22:30.
“Fifth place overall showed that the boys are quietly sneaking up on other teams by continually improving,” Gruman said. “Dylan Conner and Charlie Sieck both had personal best times of 17:33 and 17:56. With two seniors, two sophomores and three freshmen on the varsity team, they will continue to show a lot of growth each time they race.”
The Starmont girls JV team finished third overall with two top-10 finishers. Callan Willie finished seventh overall at 23:26 and Avery Lamphier finished ninth overall at 23:30.
The Stars boys JV team finished 11th overall. Aidan Edaburn had the best finish, coming in 25th place with a time of 20:21.
Up next
Starmont will compete in a Saturday meet at North Linn High School, which will begin at 8:10 a.m.