State meet a great experience for NFV

FT. DODGE – The North Fayette Valley boys cross country team finished 13th overall in the Class 2A boys cross country state meet on Saturday.
NFV cross country coach Neal Bentley said the team’s 13th place finish was just below what he was predicting.
“Looking at the teams we competed against, we’re among one of the youngest teams, which holds some pretty great promise for future NFV cross country boys teams,” Bentley said. “Our runners got a taste of what it’s like to compete at the state meet and I expect they’ll be hungry for more. The secret now is for our fellas to continue running with each other throughout the year, holding each other accountable. A successful season is dependent upon the work put in during the offseason and these young men are not afraid of work.”
Sophomore Ben Miller was NFV’s top finisher, placing 31st (52nd overall including individual runners) with a time of 17:37. Nathan Crooker placed 84th with a time of 18:08, Peyton Halverson placed 86th with a time of 18:09, Davan Crooker placed 87th with a time of 18:10, Weller Clark placed 112th with a time of 18:44, Korbin Yauk placed 128th with a time of 19:36 and Nathan Jensen placed 134th with a time of 20:02.
Bentley said the state meet was a great experience and his team was excited to run in it.
“Our number one runner, Ben Miller, set a new personal record and placed 31st,” Bentley said. “Our lone senior, Weller Clark, dropped 30 seconds off his previous race at the state qualifying meet, still gritting his way through back pain. Both Korbin Yauk and Nathan Jensen set new personal records; and Peyton Halverson, Davan Crooker and Nathan Crooker ran locked in step together to finish within two seconds of each other.”
Tipton won the Class 2A boys state meet, with Des Moines Christian and Monticello rounding out the top three. Camanche junior Dylan Darsiden finished first with a time of 16:02.
“It was a great season, a lot of fun and it was neat to see an NFV boys team qualify,” Bentley said. “These young men are the first to be able to say they’ve done it and they certainly are terrific representatives of the North Fayette Valley school district. Our community should be very proud of these guys.”