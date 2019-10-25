Sumner-Fred girls cross country qualifies for state meet

CEDAR FALLS – It was a big day for the Sumner-Fredericksburg cross country team at the state qualifying meet in Birdsall Park, with the girls team qualifying for the state meet in Fort Dodge.
The Cougars girls varsity team qualified for state after finishing third overall out of 14 complete teams and 13 incomplete teams.
Lilly Mayo had the top finish, placing 14th with a time of 21:39. Erin Peterson placed 26th with a time of 22:40, Molly Niewoehner placed 28th with a time of 22:53, Lillian Sassman placed 35th with a time of 23:19, Karee Schult placed 42nd with a time of 23:40, Tiffany Beyer placed 57th with a time of 24:33 and Kelli Dillon placed 74th with a time of 25:59.
The Cougars boys varsity team finished seventh overall out of 18 complete teams and nine incomplete teams.
Kason Judisch qualified for the state meet after finishing 14th overall with a time of 18:22. Nate Egan placed with a time of 19:25, Cael Judisch placed with a time of 19:28, Austin Langreck placed with a time of 20:18, Brady Wilkinson placed with a time of 20:31, Ethan Boyle placed with a time of 20:40 and Colton Dralle placed with a time of 20:58.
“I am excited for all of my qualifiers as they have all worked really hard with that goal in mind,” said Sumner-Fredericksburg cross country coach Linda Wright. “We are thrilled to be heading to Fort Dodge next weekend. This is a historical event here at Sumner-Fredericksburg, as that is the first team to qualify for the state meet since the inception of cross country in 2004. Kason is only the second male participant to make it to the state meet.”
The S-F girls cross country team and Judisch will compete at the state meet in Fort Dodge next Saturday.