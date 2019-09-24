DENVER – The Wapsie Valley boys and girls cross country teams ran in the Denver Invitational at Willow Run Country Club Monday.
“We had a couple girls not run due to illness, so we were not able to post a team score for the girls,” said Wapsie Valley cross country coach Justin Davie. “We had a number of season bests and overall ran well. It was small in terms of the number of teams, but the quality of runners was excellent. Once again, we competed well.”
The Warriors boys varsity team finished seventh with an average time of 24:28. Gavin Hyde had a team-best time of 21:54, which was good for 39th place. Josiah Rulapaugh was 42nd at 21:59, Garrett Bram was 43rd at 23:24, Ronnie Wilcox was 44th at 27:28 and Alex Bryan was 45th at 27:31.
The Warriors girls varsity team was one runner shy of having a complete team and did not place as a team. Macey Schmit had a team-best time of 24:55, which weas good for 25th place. Hailey Eitzenhefer was 38th at 27:54, Mary Bodensteiner was 39th at 28:12 and Hannah Rulapaugh was 41st at 28:44.
Wapsie Valley did not run a JV team for either boys or girls. Their middle school boys team was incomplete and their middle school girls team finished sixth. The middle school boys best finish was Daniel Platte at 27th place and the middle school girls best finish was Ava VanDaele at 24th place.
Up next
The Warriors will compete at the Grundy Center meet on Thursday at Grundy Center Town and Country Golf Course. Other teams running in the meet include Alburnett, Aplington-Parkersburg, BCLUW, Denver, Dunkerton, East Marshall, GMG, North Tama, Oelwein, South Hardin, Sumner-Fredericksburg, Union and Valley Lutheran.