CEDAR FALLS – The Wapsie Valley cross country team ran at Birdsall Park in Cedar Falls in Thursday’s state qualifying meet, with neither team qualifying for the state meet.
“We had a great culmination of our season at the district meet,” said Wapsie Valley cross country coach Justin Davie.
The girls varsity team finished eighth out of 14 complete teams and 13 incomplete teams. Sydnie Martin had the top finish, placing 20th with a time of 22:11
Macey Schmit finished 53rd at 24:18, Hailey Eitzenhefer finished 63rd at 25:17, Emma Cutsforth finished 76th at 26:04, Hannah Rulapaugh finished 94th at 27:40 and Mary Bodensteiner finished 95th at 27:50.
“Sydnie’s individual finish and the team finish is all the more impressive when the Cedar Falls district was widely considered the toughest 1A district in the state with five teams either being ranked at the end of the year or throughout the year. Our conference flexed its muscle on the girls side with six teams qualifying for the state meet on the girls side.”
The boys varsity team finished 17th out of 18 complete teams and nine incomplete teams. Gavin Hyde had the top finish, placing 111th with a time of 22:00.
Josiah Rulapaugh finished 114th with a time of 22:01, Garrett Bram finished 122nd with a time of 22:44, Cayle Huebner finished 129th with a time of 23:07 and Ronnie Wilcox finished 137th with a time of 24:37.
“The boys also ended strong,” Davie said. “We have received a score in every meet but have only finished ahead of teams that didn’t qualify for a team score. At districts, we were able to finish ahead of a complete team.”
This was the final cross country meet for seniors Rulapaugh and Hyde.