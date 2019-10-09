DIKE – The Wapsie Valley cross country team competed at the Wolverine Invitational at Fox Ridge Golf Course on Tuesday, with Sydnie Martin having another top performance.
“We ran extremely well again,” said Wapsie Valley cross country coach Justin Davie. “It was a large meet with some stiff competition. We competed once again and continue to run very solid times. It what may have been a close preview of our district meet, I was very happy with how we finished.”
The Wapsie Valley girls varsity team finished 17th overall. Their top finisher was Martin, who finished in 22nd place with a time of 20:58.
The rest of the girls varsity finishers were Macey Schmit in 88th place at 23:38, Emma Cutsforth in 101st place at 24:35, Mary Bodensteiner in 115th place at 26:13, Hailey Eitzenhefer in 116th place at 26:14 and Hannah Rulapaugh in 119th place at 26:53.
The Wapsie Valley boys varsity team finished 21st overall. Their top finisher was Gavin Hyde, who finished in 115th place at 20:41.
The rest of the boys varsity finishers were Josiah Rulapaugh in 120th place at 20:47, Garrett Bram in 130th place at 22:12, Ronnie Wilcox in 135th place at 24:42 and Alex Bryan in 136th place at 25:20.
Up next
Wapsie Valley will compete at the conference meet at Jesup Golf & Country Club on Thursday, Oct. 17. Start time is 3 p.m.