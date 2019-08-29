The United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) released its 2019 Division III Cross Country Preseason National and Regional Coaches’ Polls on Thursday with Wartburg men ranked No. 4 and Wartburg women ranked No. 11.
After a fifth-place finish at nationals and first-place finishes at the American Rivers Conference and Central Region Championships last season, the men rank No. 4 in the nation behind North Central, WashU, and Williams. Returning six of seven who competed at the national stage last year, the Knights are the Central Region preseason favorite for the first time in program history.
All-American Sam Pinkowski, along with Caleb Appleton, Joe Freiburger, and Dalton Martin look to lead the way. Each finished within the top 15 to lead Wartburg to its first regional title since 2003 last year.
The women rank 11th nationally and No. 2 in the central region after a second place conference and third place regional finish in 2018. The Knights return a trio of All-Conference and All-Region athletes, including 2018 regional champ Carina Collet.
Wartburg opens the 2019 season on Friday, Aug. 30 at the Coe Invite in Cedar Rapids. The Knights will host a pair of home meets on top of another year hosting the NCAA Central Region Championships Nov. 16. The A-R-C Championships will take place Nov. 2 at the University of Dubuque.